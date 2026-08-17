Quavo And Pharrell Take A Random Side Quest To Disneyland

Source: @Quavo / Instagram

Quavo and Pharrell pulled up to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland.

Living their best lives would be an understatement. The unexpected link-up quickly went viral, not only because of how random the side quest was, but because Pharrell was spotted rocking a pair of unreleased Adidas.

The two hitmakers have also been spending time together in the studio. Pharrell recently produced Quavo’s latest single, “Trance,” adding another major record to his long list of collaborations with Atlanta rapper.

Of course, Skateboard P had to hit fans with his signature four-count intro before the track another standout record as he looked to build momentum around his latest run.

Wham even made sure to acknowledge the production on the track, rapping over the signature intro, “This beat came from Pharrell.”

Now Pharrell is going viral for something completely outside of music. His random Disneyland adventure with Quavo has the internet flaming them.

Check out some of the reactions below.