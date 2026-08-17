Cadet Bone Spurs Trump Insults USS Abraham Lincoln’s Sailors

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

The plight of sailors on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier expressed by their families were abruptly dismissed by President Donald Trump. It’s the latest troubling development for those troops deployed in the Middle East in the war against Iran that the administration began in February.

Trump spoke to reporters briefly at Joint Base Andrews last Friday (Aug. 14) who asked him about the growing concerns expressed by family members of service members on the carrier about its conditions. The 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard ship have been at sea for nine months – setting a dubious record of not making land for 260 days.

“No, they’re not,” Trump responded when told of the families’ fears for the service members’ mental health conditions. He then said the Lincoln would be moving out of the region soon, to be replaced by “another, very similar, ship.” That was later confirmed to be the USS George Washington by CNN.

When asked if the deployment was too long, Trump abruptly said, “No, no, no. Not nearly long enough.” He then turned to board Air Force One without another word to the gaggle of reporters.