Hakeem Jeffries Says Medicare For All is Not On His Agenda

Prince Williams / Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries more than likely left a sour taste in the mouths of progressives after revealing he is not down with the DSA agenda or Medicare for All.

Jeffries, who is eyeing the House speakership as Republicans continue to prove to be wildly unpopular, spoke with Meet the Press’ Kristen Welker and was asked whether he backs single-payer health proposals, aka Medicare for All, a measure he previously supported before climbing the ranks of the Democratic Party.

“It’s not legislation that I currently am cosponsoring or that I support,” Jeffries told Welker.

His comments further highlight the ongoing tensions within the Democratic Party, as moderates, or the “establishment,” continue to be at odds with the progressive wing of the party, which is calling for more progressive measures.

Hakeem Jeffries Continues To Distance Himself From The DSA

The ongoing election cycle, as we head toward the midterms and a possible “blue wave,” has seen several incumbents lose primaries to progressive challengers, as voters are sending Democrats a message that they want big change.

But Jeffries, who is very popular in his district and poised to become House Speaker, is not wavering.

While noting how big the Democratic Party is and that it includes progressives, moderates, and Blue Dog Democrats, he doesn’t “support the DSA agenda as has been articulated by the DSA itself.”

As you can imagine, some folks are big mad at Hakeem Jeffries’ stance; journalist Mehdi Hasan said he is “out of touch” while asking “how is he the leader?”

Welp.

Jeffries made it clear that his focus is on flipping seats, gaining control of the House of Representatives, reining in Orange Mussolini, and, most importantly, affordability as Americans across the country struggle under Republican policies.

You can see more reactions below.