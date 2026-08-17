Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Tied The Knot — And Yes, We’re Already Zooming In

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony's wedding was one of the most anticipated Black celebrity events.

The couple's relationship has been closely followed, from their courtside dates to their fashion-forward style.

Despite limited official details, fans are eagerly consuming any glimpse of the newlyweds' special day.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

One of the most anticipated young Black celebrity weddings happened this weekend, and the official pictures haven’t even dropped yet.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are married!

And because we’re all invested in their love story as if it were our own, everybody is trying to get a glimpse. Page Six, Just Jared, Entertainment Tonight and other outlets have already shared drone photos, paparazzi shots and whatever footage they can find from the couple’s Malibu celebration.

Basically, we’re working with crumbs right now — and eating every single one.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Are Married

The excitement around this wedding didn’t start this weekend.

Karl-Anthony has been having a major year with the New York Knicks, helping the team make history and giving New York basketball fans plenty to celebrate. By now, you know that Jordyn became part of the Knicks story too.

Her now-famous orange ostrich-style Woods by Jordyn bag went from sitting on her lap courtside to becoming a good-luck charm, to making headlines, selling out, and eventually heading to the Guggenheim.

Adding to the craze was Jordyn’s ultimate WAG style. Sis did the NY Knicks, her man, and the fashion girls proud at each game. She wore custom everything mixed with designer touches, fashion-forward cuts, and bombshell beauty.

She, Karl, and the Knicks go together real bad. But the truth is, we’ve been watching Karl and Jordyn way before the Knicks.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns: We’ve Been Watching Their Love Story For Years

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony started as friends before their relationship became romantic. Their bond grew during one of the most difficult periods of Karl-Anthony’s life, following the death of his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns.

Since becoming a couple, they have never been shy about loving on each other.

We’ve watched the cars, the bags, the vacations, the courtside dates, and the red carpets. We’ve watched them pull up to A-list parties matching each other’s fly while giving us relationship goals and fashion inspiration at the same time.

And we’ve been tracking the road to the altar too. Jordyn took over St. Barths for a bachelorette trip that was just as fly as we expected. She and her girls coordinated red-and-white looks, personalized everything from newspapers to welcome gifts, and gave us one bridal look after another — from a scalloped white swimsuit to feathers, 3D florals, and a shimmering embellished dress.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns: All Black Everything

From the pictures circulating online, Jordyn and Karl-Anthony exchanged vows during an outdoor Malibu ceremony. Jordyn wore a white satin gown with a classic silhouette, while Karl-Anthony stood beside her in a black tuxedo.

The reported guest list included Teyana Taylor, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

We can’t wait for Jordyn and Karl-Anthony to drop the official wedding photos. Until then, we’ll keep smiling at every little glimpse of a couple that continues to give us Black love, excellence, and style.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns Tied The Knot — And Yes, We’re Already Zooming In was originally published on hellobeautiful.com