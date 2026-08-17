Charlotte-Area School Districts Enforced Start-Date Law

Source: Kathryn Scott Osler / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte-area school districts are once again finding themselves on the wrong side of a North Carolina law that limits when traditional public schools can begin the academic year.

State law generally requires traditional public schools to wait until Aug. 24 to begin classes, a rule created in 2004 after lawmakers pushed for a longer summer season. But a growing number of districts across North Carolina have approved earlier start dates, with a state report identifying 33 districts planning to begin before the legal date without a waiver. (WUNC)

The issue is not exactly new. The law has rarely been strictly enforced, and districts have continued to push for calendars they say better meet the needs of students, teachers and families. Supporters of earlier starts argue that beginning school sooner can provide additional instructional time, create more breaks during the year and help schools finish the first semester before the holidays. (Axios)

But critics say if the law is on the books, school districts should either follow it or lawmakers should change it.

For Charlotte-area families, the debate comes down to a simple question: Should North Carolina continue enforcing an outdated school calendar law, or is it time for the state to give local districts more control?

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’ll keep watching this conversation because when it comes to our children, their education and their time, the community deserves a voice at the table.