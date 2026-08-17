Listen Live
Close
Local

Charlotte-Area School Districts Enforced Start-Date Law

Published on August 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Superintendent Charlotte Ciancio and the Mapleton School District in Adams County embraced the small school concept a few years ago and broke its large high school into three smaller schools. It has experienced some success with regard to improving test s
Source: Kathryn Scott Osler / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte-area school districts are once again finding themselves on the wrong side of a North Carolina law that limits when traditional public schools can begin the academic year.

State law generally requires traditional public schools to wait until Aug. 24 to begin classes, a rule created in 2004 after lawmakers pushed for a longer summer season. But a growing number of districts across North Carolina have approved earlier start dates, with a state report identifying 33 districts planning to begin before the legal date without a waiver. (WUNC)

The issue is not exactly new. The law has rarely been strictly enforced, and districts have continued to push for calendars they say better meet the needs of students, teachers and families. Supporters of earlier starts argue that beginning school sooner can provide additional instructional time, create more breaks during the year and help schools finish the first semester before the holidays. (Axios)

But critics say if the law is on the books, school districts should either follow it or lawmakers should change it.

For Charlotte-area families, the debate comes down to a simple question: Should North Carolina continue enforcing an outdated school calendar law, or is it time for the state to give local districts more control?

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’ll keep watching this conversation because when it comes to our children, their education and their time, the community deserves a voice at the table.

More from 105.3 RnB

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close