Stellar Awards Night to Charlotte’s Spectrum Center

Source: Melanie/ Radio One / Melanie Pratt/ LT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is taking center stage as the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards arrive at Spectrum Center in Uptown Charlotte this weekend.

Known as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the Stellar Awards celebrate the artists, musicians, producers and industry leaders making an impact across the gospel music community. This year’s show is especially meaningful because it marks the first time Charlotte has hosted the nationally recognized awards ceremony. (Axios)

The celebration is bigger than Saturday night’s main event. The Stellar Plus Experience has included master classes, unplugged performances, a songwriter’s symposium, comedy, fitness activities and a vendor marketplace. The Gospel Radio Awards and pre-show also took place Friday at the Carolina Theatre. (WWAYTV3)

Saturday’s main ceremony began at 4:30 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m., and gospel superstar Kirk Franklin serving as host. This year’s theme is “Feels Like Home.” (Spectrum Center)

For Charlotte’s Black community, this moment represents more than another major entertainment event. Gospel music has deep roots in Black culture, faith and family, and the arrival of the Stellars gives the Queen City an opportunity to celebrate that legacy on a national stage.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’re proud to see Charlotte welcoming gospel royalty, local artists, church leaders and fans from across the country. This weekend, the Queen City doesn’t just feel like home — it sounds like home. (wcnc.com)