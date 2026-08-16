Who is Maya Boyd? 7 Things To Know About MCU’s Newest “Storm”

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty After weeks of whispers, speculation and some interesting predictions, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has found its perfect “Storm” in newcomer Maya Boyd During Friday’s D23 presentation, as reported by Variety, Marvel Studios exec Kevin Feige announced the new band of mutants who will take center stage in the first X-Men movie to come out in almost a decade. With the announcement, the Midwest beauty now has the gigantic task of carrying one of the most highly-regarded and coveted roles in the MCU. If her name doesn’t ring a bell (yet!), allow us to introduce you.

All of Her Family Members Are High-Achievers! Born on November 26, 2002, the Ann Arbor (MI) native is a twin and the youngest of five girls. Both of her parents are doctors who encouraged her older siblings to pursue careers in business and STEM – which explains why Maya was a little shocked that they were so supportive of her pursuit of the arts. It was a very unfamiliar feeling being allowed to pursue dance as intensely as I did,” she admitted in an interview with Broadway.com.

She Started as a Ballet Dancer…a GOOD One. Without a doubt, Maya’s first love was dance, and she was trained with one of the most prestigeous dance companies in the U.S. – The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Her foundation in movement predates her vocal and theatrical work and remains a visible element of her stage presence.

A Last-Minute Audition Redirected Her Path Before she was “Storm,” Maya was a Wolverine — A Michigan Wolverine, that is. A proud alumna of the University of Michigan, she literally stumbled into an audition with the school’s musical theater program…despite the fact that she had never performed in a musical. “There was no incentive to do it, but for some reason I said yes,” Boyd recounts to Broadway.com. “It was the universe. It had to have been—because I did it.” The result: She got in anyway. At Michigan, Maya performed in productions of The Wild Party, Hair, Rent, and Sophisticated Ladies.

A Broadway Star Before Graduation Day In September 2023, during her senior year at Michigan, Maya made her Broadway debut in the now Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along as a supporting cast member and understudy for the role of “Gussie.” Sharing the stage with the likes of Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff, the revival earned widespread acclaim.

Broadway Heard Her Roar in & Juliet In March 2024, Maya took over the lead role in the Broadway jukebox musical & Juliet, a female-empowered retelling of the classic Shakesphere character set to the music of pop songwriter Max Martin. The musical received multiple Tony nominations during its run, allowing Maya to flex her dance and vocal skills.

Deep Gratitude For Role In An August Wilson Classic Maya recently appeared in the latest Broadway revival of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, which just wrapped up this past July. She says on her Instagram that playing the role of Molly Cunningham was “one of the greatest honors” of her career. “Being given the opportunity to bring August Wilson’s words to life, it being my first play ever, and be part of the legacy of artists who’ve carried this story before me is something I’ll never stop being grateful for.”