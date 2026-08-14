Atatiana Jefferson: Family To Receive $11.25 Million Settlement From City Of Fort Worth

Fort Worth to pay $11.25M to Atatiana Jefferson's family, but money cannot bring her back.

Officer Dean convicted of manslaughter, yet family seeks accountability beyond criminal justice.

Atatiana's sister emphasizes that her life mattered and her death must be remembered.

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Nearly seven years after Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson inside her own home, the city is preparing to pay her family $11.25 million. And while the money cannot bring Atatiana back, the settlement represents another uncomfortable reminder that a Black woman had to lose her life before the system was forced to reckon with what happened. According to CBS News Texas, the proposed agreement would resolve the remaining civil claims connected to Jefferson’s death, with the largest portions going to her two young nephews. Their money will be held in trust until they turn 18.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jefferson was killed in the early morning hours of October 12, 2019, after Dean entered the backyard of her home while responding to what police described as an open structure call. Dean testified that he believed he was confronting a burglar when he saw a figure through a window. He claimed he fired after seeing what he believed was a gun pointed in his direction.

Except there was no burglar waiting to ambush him. There was Atatiana, who had reportedly heard someone outside and grabbed her firearm. Her nephew was inside the home when Dean fired the fatal shot. Prosecutors also questioned Dean’s actions after the shooting, including his failure to perform CPR.

Dean was eventually convicted of manslaughter and is serving nearly 12 years in prison. Now, the proposed civil settlement adds a financial consequence to the criminal conviction. The agreement still needs to clear some legal hurdles. Fort Worth City Council is scheduled to consider the settlement on August 25, followed by approval from a probate court before the deal becomes final.

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Atatiana’s sister, Ashley Carr, made it clear that nobody in the family is confusing a check with justice. She acknowledged how rare it is for families affected by police violence to receive both criminal and civil accountability, while emphasizing that neither a conviction nor a settlement can restore what was taken.

“Nothing can bring Atatiana home,” she said. “No verdict, sentence, or settlement can replace our beloved Atatiana, a daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend whose life was taken far too soon. We have carried that loss every day since October 12, 2019. “For us, accountability has never been about a single verdict, sentence, or settlement. It has always been about ensuring that Atatiana’s life mattered, that what happened to her was acknowledged, and that her life was remembered.”

The family plans to continue honoring Jefferson through The Atatiana Project, turning the grief surrounding her death into community programs and advocacy.

Atatiana Jefferson: Family To Receive $11.25 Million Settlement From City Of Fort Worth was originally published on bossip.com