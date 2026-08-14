Weekend Watchlist: 7 Movies And Shows To Stream Before Monday

Source: skynesher / Getty The weekend is here, which means it is officially time to put the group chat on mute, grab your favorite snacks, and figure out what is worth watching. Whether you are looking for superheroes, nostalgia, comedy, action, or something a little more heartfelt, this week’s lineup has plenty to keep you planted on the couch. From the return of Jack Reacher to a new chapter of Camp Rock, there is something for just about every kind of viewer. The weekend also brings the highly-anticipated debut of Lanterns, HBO’s latest addition to the growing DC Universe. According to The Wrap, the superhero series could become one of the year’s biggest television events. If you are still deciding what deserves your screen time, scroll for your Weekend Watchlist.

Weekend Watchlist “Lanterns” on HBO Max The biggest premiere of the weekend is arguably Lanterns. Starring Kyle Chandler as veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, the series follows the unlikely duo as they investigate a murder in a small Midwestern town that may be connected to something much bigger. The first episode premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.

“Reacher” Season 4 on Prime Video Alan Ritchson is back as Jack Reacher, and this season promises plenty of action. The fourth season picks up after a chance encounter with a stranger sends Reacher into a dangerous mystery. The first three episodes are already streaming on Prime Video.

“Tires” Season 3 on Netflix Shane Gillis is bringing the chaos back to the family auto shop. The third season of Tires continues following cousins Shane and Will as they attempt to keep their struggling business alive. All episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

“Camp Rock 3” on Disney+ Nostalgia has entered the chat. The Jonas Brothers return as Connect 3 in Camp Rock 3, which brings the crew back to Camp Rock for a competition to find their next opening act. Demi Lovato and Maria Canals Barrera also reprise their roles. The sequel arrives on Disney+ Friday, August 14.

“My Brilliant Career” on Netflix Looking for something a little more romantic? My Brilliant Career follows a young Australian woman whose dreams of becoming a writer are complicated by an unexpected romance. The six-episode adaptation is now streaming.

“Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” on Hulu Music lovers can spend the weekend with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in this documentary exploring his career, grief, pain, survival, and the plane crash that nearly took his life.