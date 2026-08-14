TKO IN THE ATL: Claressa Shields Previews History-Making Fight at State Farm Arena

Shields must make weight first to claim her 21st world title.

Shields has sacrificed immensely, losing 38 pounds in 12 weeks, to maintain power.

Shields plans to dominate her opponent from the start, confident in her boxing skills.

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Source: Paige Boyd / R1 Digital

When Claressa Shields sat down with Ryan Cameron Uncensored on Majic 107.5/97.5, she carried the calm of a champion who already knows how the story ends. Days out from her August 15 fight against Kaye Scott at State Farm Arena, “The GWOAT” spoke like a woman ready to make history in her adopted hometown.

Chasing Her 21st World Title

A win over Scott makes Shields a 21-time world champion. But first, she has to clear one hurdle that has nothing to do with her opponent — the scale.

“Making weight is like the first fight,” she explained. “In order to be 21-time world champion, I have to make weight first, or else the belts are off the table.”

The Brutal 38-Pound Cut

Getting there took discipline most people can’t imagine. “I’ve lost 38 pounds this past 12 weeks,” Shields said.

Her camp ran on repetition and sacrifice — running, strength and conditioning, and 25-round boxing sessions, sometimes three workouts a day. She kept her meals strict: grilled chicken, salads, boiled eggs, and popcorn as her only snack. The goal was tricky but clear: drop the weight, keep the power.

“First Round Throwing Bombs”

Shields respects Scott, calling her “a very worthy opponent” who is “experienced” and “strong.” But respect doesn’t change the plan.

“She can’t outbox me. Her only chance is to try to catch me,” Shields said. So she plans to strike first. “I’m coming out first round throwing bombs.” If Scott gets caught clean? “That’s just what’s gonna happen.”

More Than a Fight

Shields has never had the luxury of just being a fighter. As a woman in boxing, she built her own platform. “I’ve always had to be my biggest promoter,” she said. And she’s opening doors for a new wave of women, proud that she’s “actually making a sport of women’s boxing better.”

Atlanta feels the love back. Shields has lived in the city two years, and tickets have been moving since fight night was announced. “Atlanta is in the house,” she said. In front of nearly 19,000 fans, she knows exactly what she wants to prove — that she’s “one of one,” the best female boxer in the world.

Then she left no doubt: “Atlanta, y’all is messing with the greatest, and I don’t play.”

Don’t just watch history — be there. Grab your tickets for Saturday, August 15 at State Farm Arena and pull up for the biggest women’s boxing night the A has ever seen.

TKO IN THE ATL: Claressa Shields Previews History-Making Fight at State Farm Arena was originally published on majicatl.com