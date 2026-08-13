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Tyler Perry's ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Returns

Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Returns For More Love, Lies & Drama

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? Again returns with another round of love, lies and drama. Watch the official trailer and see new images.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Three people standing in a room, two women and one man. The woman on the left is wearing a burgundy dress, the man in the middle is wearing a black shirt, and the woman on the right is wearing a colorful plaid shirt.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Some marriages never stop being complicated, and apparently neither do the couples from Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? franchise. Nearly two decades after audiences first met these relationship-tested friends, the crew is getting back together for another round of love, secrets, arguments and uncomfortable conversations.

Netflix has officially unveiled the trailer, key art and new images for Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Again?, the highly anticipated third installment in the franchise. And judging from the official trailer, these couples are about to learn that growing older does not necessarily mean growing wiser.

Tyler Perry is returning as both writer and director, while several familiar faces are reprising their iconic roles. Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Jill Scott, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal and Richard T. Jones are all back for another chapter of relationship drama. According to the Netflix press release, the film also welcomes Taraji P. Henson to the franchise, alongside a new generation of rising stars including Da’Vinchi, Armani Greer, Derrick A. King, Laya DeLeon Hayes and Jaden Michael.

And yes, the kids are grown now.

The story centers around Marcus and Angela’s daughter, who is preparing to get married. The original couples reunite to celebrate the occasion, but their destination wedding in Italy quickly turns into another relationship intervention nobody asked for, but everybody apparently needed.

As the parents watch their now adult children navigate love, commitment and relationships, they begin seeing uncomfortable reflections of themselves. The habits and relationship patterns they thought belonged to their generation may have been passed down to their children.

“Your marriages are so perfect,” one of the characters shared. To which Sheila (Scott) responds, “We didn’t tell you how unperfect we really are.” 

Because apparently, family drama loves a sequel.

The Italian getaway provides couples with a beautiful backdrop, but a passport cannot protect anyone from relationship problems. As secrets are revealed and tensions rise, the friends are forced to confront how much their marriages have changed and how much has stayed exactly the same.

The film also gives audiences a chance to see the original couples alongside a younger generation. There’s a new layer of drama that could make the franchise feel familiar while opening the door for a fresh group of characters.

Why Did I Get Married Again? continues Tyler Perry’s long-running exploration of love, marriage, friendship and the complicated choices people make when trying to build a life with someone else.

The trailer looks messy, emotional and very much worth watching.

Check out the official trailer below: 

Here are some new images from the film: 

A group of six adults, including two men and four women, standing together in a home interior. The individuals are dressed in formal attire, with one man wearing a pink suit.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Two people, a man and a woman, sitting on a couch and having a serious conversation.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Three young adults, two men and one woman, standing together outdoors near a table with flowers and drinks.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
A man with a beard wearing a white outfit stands in a garden with lush greenery and a decorative architectural feature in the background.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Three young men, one lying on a bed and two sitting, in a bedroom setting with various personal items and decor.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
A group of five people, including two women and three men, conversing outdoors at night with festive lighting in the background.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Two people, a woman and a man, sitting at a table in an outdoor cafe setting at night, with candles and other diners visible in the background.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Three people standing in a room, two women and one man. The woman on the left is wearing a burgundy dress, the man in the middle is wearing a black shirt, and the woman on the right is wearing a colorful plaid shirt.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Four women in formal attire sitting in a lush garden with a historic building in the background.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
A group of well-dressed men, some in tuxedos, laughing and conversing outdoors in a scenic setting with a stone wall in the background.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix
Two young Black women, one with curly hair and one with straight hair, standing together in a room with office equipment.
Source: Courtesy / Netflix

RELATED: Tyler Perry’s ’Sistas’ Returns For Season 10: Here’s What We Know

Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Returns For More Love, Lies & Drama was originally published on globalgrind.com

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