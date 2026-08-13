Source: David Jensen / Getty

Today the Carolina Panthers held their final training camp practice before Saturday’s preseason contest at the Buffalo Bills, where the starters are expected to play for the first time this camp. That includes running back Jonathan Brooks, who missed all of last season, after a second ACL injury. Brooks will be one of the many starts that fans and coaches alike will be keeping an eye on during Saturday’s game.

Earlier this morning, the Mac & Bone Show were joined, by the Voice of the Panthers, Anish Shroff, as Anish talks about the start to Panthers training camp, and what has impressed him the most so far, he talks about the impact of the Darren Waller signing for the TE room, what to expect from the starters on Saturday against the Bills, and more.

You can listen to the Mac & Bone Show, every weekday morning from 6-10 AM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Panthers Training Camp Report – Anish Shroff was originally published on wfnz.com