Master P Brings Cash Money No Limit Tour to Raleigh Sept. 19

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Master P stopped by K97.5 for a conversation with Big Mo, laying out plans for the Cash Money No Limit Tour and its Sept. 19 stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The rap mogul, born Percy Miller, framed the tour as a milestone moment for hip-hop, calling it “one more time for the streets.”

“It’s the last time you probably see all of us on the stage at one time,” Master P said, adding that the run doubles as a tribute to the late rapper Young Bleed and a push for mental health awareness through teamhopefoundation.org.

“When you purchase a ticket, I want y’all to know that you’re making a difference.”

Master P described the Raleigh show as more than a performance, pointing to the New Orleans roots that connect the artists on the bill.

“It’s definitely a family reunion. Like I said, it’s a celebration. This is not a concert,” he told Big Mo.

He said Raleigh earned the stop because of its fan base.

“Our fans have been nothing but loyal. So we definitely want to give them a show.”

The event carries a camo masquerade party theme, and Master P confirmed a contest tied to the night.

“I’m going to give $1,000 to the best camo outfit in the building,” he said, encouraging attendees to “get your camo outfits” for Sept. 19.

Reflecting on three decades in music, Master P said hearing the catalog live still moves him.

“It’s been 30 years of love. And I just can’t wait to see all our fans,” he said. “We gonna take our fans down memory lane.”

He also addressed his reputation for reshaping the business side of hip-hop, crediting a willingness to expand beyond records.

“I never just got stuck into one thing, but the music opened up so many doors for me,” he said.

Master P noted the tour marks a transition back to basketball. He coached at the University of New Orleans last season and plans to keep mentoring young players.

“Have an open mind and diversify your portfolio,” he said.

Master P Brings Cash Money No Limit Tour to Raleigh Sept. 19 was originally published on hiphopnc.com