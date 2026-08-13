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The Carolina Panthers continue their preseason this weekend with a familiar foe as they will be taking on the Buffalo Bills in their brand new stadium this weekend. The GM for the Bills, and former longtime employee of the Panthers, as well as South Stanly’s finest Brandon Beane joined Kyle Bailey to preview Saturday’s matchup between Buffalo and Carolina.

When talking about the job that his former Director of Player Personnel with the Bills Dan Morgan has done as GM of the Panthers, Brandon told Kyle that he has been a stud, and the best quality he thinks Dan has is staying even-keeled throughout the highs and lows of building a team, and he thinks they will be a formidable opponent this year, which he believes will bring a good test to his Bills squad.

Brandon would go on to discuss how Joe Brady has put his stamp on the Bills so far as a HC, and what it meant to see Luke Kuechly enter the Hall of Fame over the weekend.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Bills GM Brandon Beane: The Panthers Will Be A Good Test For Us was originally published on wfnz.com