Bryce Young Reportedly in Heated Training Camp Fight

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things got heated at Carolina Panthers training camp this week when quarterback Bryce Young was reportedly involved in a mid-practice confrontation with members of the defense.

According to reports, Young took exception to a play involving safety Lathan Ransom and running back Jonathon Brooks. What started as a disagreement quickly escalated into a larger fight, with Young reportedly exchanging words with cornerback Mike Jackson. An offensive lineman also reportedly became involved during the altercation. (https://www.wbtv.com)

Now, before Panthers fans start hitting the panic button, remember — this is training camp. Football is a physical sport, and emotions can run high when players are competing for jobs, fighting for starting positions and trying to establish the tone for a new season.

For Young, the moment also shows the kind of leadership and competitiveness the Panthers need from their quarterback. At the same time, Carolina’s coaching staff will want to make sure that intensity stays productive and doesn’t turn into unnecessary injuries or distractions.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we know Panther Nation loves to see some fight in the team. If anything, this could be a sign that the energy around this year’s squad is getting real. Now the question is: Can that same fire show up when the Panthers take the field for real?

Read the original WBTV report