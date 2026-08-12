Dr. Crystal Hill Reinstated as ‘Best Path Forward’

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is moving forward with Dr. Crystal Hill back in the superintendent’s seat after the Board of Education voted Tuesday to end her paid leave following a weeks-long investigation.

Hill had been on leave since mid-June while an independent review examined concerns involving district administration, leadership and operational oversight. The school board said the investigation identified issues that will require continued attention, but officials did not publicly detail those specific concerns. (https://www.wbtv.com)

The board described Hill’s reinstatement as the “best path forward,” saying the decision provides continuity and stability for students, employees and families as CMS prepares to begin the new school year on Aug. 25. (https://www.wbtv.com)

For many families, educators and members of the Charlotte community, the decision brings some closure to a confusing summer surrounding the district’s leadership. Hill, who became CMS superintendent in 2023, is the first Black woman to lead the district. (The Charlotte Post)

Now the focus shifts back to the students. With the investigation complete, the school board says its priority is making sure schools are ready and that the district continues moving forward.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’ll be watching closely as Dr. Hill returns to the job and CMS begins a new school year. The community deserves transparency, accountability and, most importantly, a school system that puts our children first.