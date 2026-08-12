Megan Thee Stallion & Michelle Obama Serve Major Style Before Their ‘IMO’ Episode Airs In Sara Wong And Sergio Hudson

Megan's Western-inspired mini dress and Michelle's sleek Sergio Hudson set showcase their individual styles.

Both women's all-white outfits highlight ongoing fashion trends like utility details and oversized silhouettes.

Megan's appearance is part of her 'Act III' era, building anticipation for her highly anticipated new album.

Source: Megan Thee Stallion and Michelle Obama

There’s a phrase the fashion girls love to use: the camera eats first.

Before we head to dinner, step into an event, or link with friends, the look has to hit before anything else happens. And then we have the visuals to prove it.

That’s exactly what happened as Megan Thee Stallion joins Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson for a new episode of “IMO” this week.

Promo videos and photos of the two have dropped. And the cameras are eating.

Both women are wearing colors, silhouettes, and trends we love. The two fashionistas – in their own right – are giving something to talk about even before the episode airs. And we are here for it.

Michelle Obama And Megan Thee Stallion Give Us Two Takes On All White

In videos shared across the “IMO” podcast profiles, Michelle and Megan greet each other wearing their own versions of all white.

For Megan, it’s a slinky, slouchy off-the-shoulder mini dress. For Michelle, it’s sleek sophistication with structure, gold details, and utility-inspired styling.

Both looks work are giving.

Megan stepped out in a cream off-the-shoulder mini dress from Sara Wong. The oversized neckline drapes across her shoulders, while the short hem shows off her long legs and curvy figure. She paired the dress with a wide cream belt with gold hardware, pulling in the Western and equestrian-inspired style we’ve seen across international runways from Milan to Paris.

Her beauty look was just as strong. Megan wore her bleached blonde hair swept into a retro French roll with a dramatic side bang. Soft glam makeup, a glossy lip, and her long manicure completed the bombshell look.

What we love about Megan’s outfit is its nod to Western and equestrian style. Riding-inspired belts, oversized buckles, and similar details have been everywhere this season. Megan is showing us the trend still has staying power as we move into fall.

Michelle Obama Brings Powerhouse Style In Sergio Hudson

Michelle took a sleeker route in a white two-piece set from celebrity-favorite designer Sergio Hudson. Sergio understands the female form, and Michelle’s look shows it.

Her cropped utility jacket featured a high collar, oversized flap pockets, gathered sleeves and gold hardware. She paired it with a sleek, body-hugging column skirt and white pumps. It’s giving powerhouse podcast host, with the femininity and fierceness that only Michelle and Sergio can bring.

Michelle’s nod to utilitarian style fits the ongoing trend to have more function in our fashion. Think pockets for stashing lip gloss, gathered details that create shape, and hardware that adds something extra to the look.

Her long, slightly wavy micro braids added another texture to the all-white set.

Megan Thee Stallion Takes Her Act III Era To ‘IMO’

Megan’s appearance comes as her Act III era continues to light up our timelines. The “HISS” rapper recently dropped icy promo images, alluding to her highly anticipated next album.

Now, she’s kicking off what appears to be an impressive press run with Michelle Obama – and style we love – officially on the itinerary.

Megan Thee Stallion & Michelle Obama Serve Major Style Before Their ‘IMO’ Episode Airs In Sara Wong And Sergio Hudson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com