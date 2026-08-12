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WCW, Vol. 35: The 50 Hottest Queer Queens

#WCW — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our Women Crush Wednesday Fantasies, Vol.35

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the hottest Women Crush Wednesday of them all?

Published on August 12, 2026
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A woman in a white crop top and gold pants posing in front of a lighted mirror backstage.
Source: Instagram / @lakeyah

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the hottest Women Crush Wednesday of them all?

Lakeyah is bringing the heat to the timeline. In fact, the musical queer queens have continued to keep the TL on point. From Kehlani kicking off her world tour to Ambré, Syd, TheARTI$T, and more, the ladies who make up what folks are referring to as lesbian R&B continue to keep us fed sonically, and visually!

Trust us when we say we’ve got enough beauty for days until we meet again for another #WCW next week. Let’s just say, it’s getting harder to keep the list to just 50 queer queens, which is why we have to run it back each and every week.

Whether our queens identify as lesbian, bisexual, trans, and the like, there’s space for them as we highlight the people catching our eye online each week. They put the LGBTQIA in the alphabet; that’s for sure.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens below!

RELATED CONTENT: #WCW — 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 34

1.Janelle Monáe

2. Niecy Nash-Betts

3. Lakeyah

4. Megan the Stallion

5. Kehlani

6. TheARTI$T

7. KWN

Outside Lands Music Festival 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: kwn performs at Outside Lands 2026 at Golden Gate Park on August 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic)

8. Murph

9. Jesseca Harris-Dupart & Da Brat

Invest Fest 2026
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 08: Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart attend at Georgia World Congress Center on August 08, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Pearson/Getty Images)

10. Sway the Pro

Invest Fest 2026
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 08: Sway the Pro attends Invest Fest 2026 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 08, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Pearson/Getty Images)

11. Porsha Williams

Invest Fest 2026
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 08: Porsha Williams attends Invest Fest 2026 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 08, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joi Pearson/Getty Images)

12. Willow Smith

13. Monroe Alise

14. Jerrie Johnson

15. Liss

16. Morgz

17. Kemi Marie

18. Trin

19. itskumariii

20. Queen Latifah

21. Ty Young

22. Jac’Eil

23. Sasha Lance

24. Amadi Asha Brooks

25. Alexandra Shipp

26. Amandla Stenberg

27. Kiersey Clemons

28. Cynthia Erivo

29. Lena Waithe

30. Jessica Betts

31. Jozzy

32. Syd

33. Ambré

34. Key

35. Tia Hogue

https://www.instagram.com/p/Db1068QvK7b

36. Jasmin A. Robinson

37. DiJonai Carrington

38. Jackie Young

39. Lala Ronay

40. Janae Sims

41. Choyce Brown

42. Big Boss Vette

43. Isabelle Harrison

44. Danielle Lickey

45. Shay Shay

46. Aspen Humes

47. Jayla B

48. Timari

49. Tamira

50. Yar

RELATED CONTENT: Rihanna Reigns As Crop Over Queen + 33 Gorgeous Gyals Who Set Di Barbados Road Ablaze

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#WCW — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our Women Crush Wednesday Fantasies, Vol.35 was originally published on madamenoire.com

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