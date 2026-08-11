Source: David Jensen / Getty

The Panthers are off from training camp today, but they had an inspired practice yesterday, which featured another scrap between the offense and the defense, after a hit on running back, Jonathan Brooks. It was the second practice since the team returned from Canton, Ohio, where they beat the Arizona Cardinals in the annual Hall of Fame Game. The intensity may have something to do with the starters slated to play this weekend against the Buffalo Bills, for the first time in the preseason.

Earlier this morning on the Mac & Bone Show, the guys were joined by Mike Kaye of ESPN, who talks about his new gig covering the Panthers at ESPN, he talks about the scrap at yesterday’s training camp, how he would evaluate Bryce Young’s training camp, he provides an update on the battle between Trevin Wallace and Claudin Cherelus.

You can listen to the Mac & Bone Show, every week day from 6-10 AM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Mike Kaye Delivers Panthers Training Camp Update was originally published on wfnz.com