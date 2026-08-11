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The first game of the 2026 season has come and gone as the Carolina Panthers defeated the Cardinals in a thrilling Hall of Fame Game. Panthers legend turned ESPN NFL Analyst Steve Smith Sr joined Kyle Bailey to give out some of his biggest takeaways from Panthers training camp.

One of the biggest storylines in camp so far has involved the return of RB Jonathon Brooks after missing all of last year with another ACL injury, and Steve was quick to point out that the way he is explosiveness is different as weapon and you can see why they spent a 2nd round draft pick on him back in 2024, and while they will want to have him on a pitch count during the preseason, but they want him to get some playing time leading up to the season.

Steve would later go on to discuss the growth of Bryce Young, and how special it was to see Luke Kuechly get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Steve Smith Sr. On His Takeaways From Panthers Training Camp was originally published on wfnz.com