Grant Williams Family Investing in the Next Generation

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Basketball is once again bringing young people together for a bigger purpose as the Grant Williams Family Foundation hosts its fourth annual basketball camp, continuing the foundation’s commitment to mentorship, education and opportunity.

The foundation, established around creating opportunities for the next generation, uses basketball as a way to connect with young people while encouraging personal growth both on and off the court. Its programs also focus on financial literacy, technology, the arts and mentorship. (The Grant Williams Family Foundation)

For campers, the experience is about more than learning how to shoot, pass or play defense. It’s an opportunity to learn from mentors, build confidence, develop teamwork and understand that success requires discipline and preparation.

And that’s a message that matters here in Charlotte. When athletes and community leaders give their time back to young people, they are helping create pathways that can reach far beyond sports.

The Grant Williams Family Foundation says it is committed to removing obstacles for underserved students and helping them build high-quality lives without being limited by socioeconomic circumstances. (The Grant Williams Family Foundation)

Here at 105.3 RNB, we salute initiatives that put our youth first. Basketball may bring them through the doors, but mentorship, education and community can help them carry the momentum into their futures.