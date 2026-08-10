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Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams Community Health Center

Published on August 9, 2026
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A smiling woman in a navy blue suit with a floral necklace, surrounded by three other women in professional attire. Text overlays include "Healthy Conversations with W.C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc." and episode details.
Source: Radio One Charlotte / CW Williams / Radio One Charlotte / CW Williams


Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams Community Health Center – Episode #1 – “Building Healthier Communities Together”

C.W. Williams Community Health Center, in partnership with 105.3 R&B, is committed to improving the health and well-being of our community through education, prevention, and access to quality healthcare.

Healthy Conversations, hosted by Olympia D, features healthcare professionals from C.W. Williams Community Health Center discussing today’s most important health topics, including preventive care, chronic disease management, mental wellness, Medicare and Medicaid, and community health resources.

Each episode is designed to educate, increase health awareness, and connect individuals and families with the care they need to live healthier lives.

Our Commitment
• Increase community health awareness
• Improve access to quality healthcare and local resources
• Promote preventive care and early intervention
• Empower individuals and families to take charge of their health

Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams Community Health Center and 105.3 R&B—informing, inspiring, and improving lives, one conversation at a time. Learn more at cwwilliams.org

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