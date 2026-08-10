Source: Radio One Charlotte / CW Williams / Radio One Charlotte / CW Williams



Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams Community Health Center – Episode #1 – “Building Healthier Communities Together”



C.W. Williams Community Health Center, in partnership with 105.3 R&B, is committed to improving the health and well-being of our community through education, prevention, and access to quality healthcare.



Healthy Conversations, hosted by Olympia D, features healthcare professionals from C.W. Williams Community Health Center discussing today’s most important health topics, including preventive care, chronic disease management, mental wellness, Medicare and Medicaid, and community health resources.



Each episode is designed to educate, increase health awareness, and connect individuals and families with the care they need to live healthier lives.



Our Commitment

• Increase community health awareness

• Improve access to quality healthcare and local resources

• Promote preventive care and early intervention

• Empower individuals and families to take charge of their health



Healthy Conversations with C.W. Williams Community Health Center and 105.3 R&B—informing, inspiring, and improving lives, one conversation at a time. Learn more at cwwilliams.org