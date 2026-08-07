RHOA Reunion Sneak Peek: Porsha & K. Michelle Clash Over Former Flame & THAT Miscarriage Mixup–‘Who TF Am I Dealing With Here?’

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The Queens Court love triangle is making its way to the Real Housewives of Atlanta (#RHOA) reunion, and K. Michelle isn’t letting Porsha Williams off the hook. A newly released clip from the Bravo TikTok page on Aug. 7 shows the “Can’t Raise a Man” singer putting Porsha in the hot seat over her past connection to Nosh, K. Michelle’s former flame from Peacock’s Queens Court. While it’s unclear what sparked the heated exchange, it’s obvious the conversation about Nosh quickly went left.

#RHOA Reunion Drama: What happened between K.Michelle, Nosh and Porsha Williams?

If you’re just catching up on the drama, Nosh previously called K. Michelle “delulu” for referring to him as her “ex” before revealing in an interview that he had also been “talking” to Porsha Williams in the past. That revelation has fueled K. Michelle’s belief that Porsha wasn’t completely transparent before she joined the RHOA cast.

During the reunion, K. Michelle explained why she felt blindsided.

“If I was bringing you into something and I know that someone was in the room that you had an encounter with, I would have said to you, ‘Hey, I don’t know what y’all got going on, but that man is a messy b**** and we see that,” K. Michelle told Porsha firmly.

Porsha, however, made it clear she didn’t believe there was anything to disclose.

“When it comes to this man, he was never in the crossfire of us whatsoever. Like nothing. You don’t know me at all. I was trying to get to know you,” she fired back.

The tension has been brewing since Season 17, when K. Michelle confronted Porsha during a group dinner, accusing her of never mentioning her previous history with Nosh before inviting her into the friend group. Porsha maintained that their brief romance happened years before she even knew K. Michelle and insisted there was nothing to hide. K. Michelle, on the other hand, still believes the situation was part of what she’s previously described as an alleged “plot against” her.

But the reunion wasn’t finished serving uncomfortable moments.

As the conversation escalated, K. Michelle doubled down on her frustration.

“You’re having me sit around and you’re dealing with a man.”

Porsha immediately interrupted, comparing the situation to another Season 17 controversy involving Drew Sidora.

“Stop saying dealing with a man like you think she’s saying dealing with Blakk.” The comment referenced Drew’s alleged “friend” Blakk, who DMed K.Michelle to compliment her, another source of drama this season.

The back-and-forth only got sharper from there.

“Which K. Michelle am I talking to?” Porsha asked.

K. Michelle didn’t miss a beat.

“There’s probably about four.”

Porsha clapped back with:

“Okay, there are more K.Michelles than that.” Then that awkward miscarriage incident took center stage.

Then she shifted the conversation to one of the season’s most awkward misunderstandings, when she accidentally mistook K. Michelle’s leaking illegal butt injections for a miscarriage.

Earlier this season, K. Michelle recounted the terrifying experience of silicone from her butt injections leaking through an open wound during the ACM Honors, forcing her to undergo an emergency two-hour procedure to remove infected tissue. During that conversation, Porsha misunderstood what K. Michelle was describing, leading to an uncomfortable exchange that quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

Porsha reminded K. Michelle that she apologized immediately after realizing her mistake and explained that she took issue with how the singer went online to bully her about the incident.

“I texted you right away, and I said, ‘Hey, please let me reiterate. I never meant to insult you. I never meant to hurt you.’ I would have never used miscarriage against you. You said, ‘Okay, girl, I’m so glad. Thank you for re-telling me.’ Then your a** go right back online.”

At the time, K. Michelle later explained on X that she and Porsha eventually talked through the misunderstanding. Fresh out of surgery, she said she wasn’t interested in escalating the situation and ultimately accepted that Porsha’s comment wasn’t intended to be malicious. Even so, she admitted the moment left her more guarded around Porsha and the rest of the cast moving forward.

Between the Nosh drama, lingering trust issues, and old wounds being reopened, it looks like Part One of the RHOA reunion is only scratching the surface.

Grab your peaches, because the Season 17 reunion kicks off Sunday, Aug. 9, and if this preview is any indication, the shade, receipts, and messy moments are just getting started. Will you be watching?

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#RHOA Reunion Sneak Peek: Porsha & K. Michelle Clash Over Former Flame & THAT Miscarriage Mixup–‘Who TF Am I Dealing With Here?’ was originally published on bossip.com