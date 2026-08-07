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Five Takeaways From Panthers’ Hall of Fame Game Victory

The Carolina Panthers opened the preseason with a thrilling 33-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night in Canton. While preseason results don’t carry much weight, the performance offered a first real look at several roster battles heading into the regular season.

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Haynes King is forcing his way onto the roster

The undrafted rookie quarterback delivered the standout performance of the night, throwing for 180 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover while adding 39 rushing yards, including the game-winning score. Dave Canales typically keeps just two quarterbacks, but King’s clutch showing makes him hard to cut.