2026 Stellar Awards in Charlotte

Source: radio / Digital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gospel music’s biggest celebration is coming to the Queen City, and there’s still time to be part of the experience. Tickets remain available for the 2026 Stellar Awards, known as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” as Charlotte prepares to welcome artists, industry leaders, and fans from across the country this August.

The nationally recognized awards show honors the best in gospel music, celebrating outstanding performances, inspirational messages, and artists who continue to impact communities through faith and music. Fans can expect unforgettable live performances, special tributes, and appearances from some of gospel’s biggest names.

Hosting the Stellar Awards is another major win for Charlotte, bringing thousands of visitors to the city while boosting local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses. The event also shines a national spotlight on the Queen City’s growing reputation as a destination for major entertainment and cultural events.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’re excited to see Charlotte welcome the gospel community with open arms. Whether you’re a lifelong gospel fan or simply looking to experience an uplifting night of music and inspiration, the 2026 Stellar Awards promise to be one of the biggest events of the summer.

Don’t wait too long—tickets are still available, and organizers expect strong demand as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music” draws closer to taking center stage in Charlotte.