Rep. Edwards Ends Reelection Campaign

On Wednesday, at 3:32 AM, Congressman Chuck Edwards put a post on X announcing that he will not seek reelection for the 11th District of North Carolina.

That district covers most of mountains in the western part of the state.

The oddly timed announcement comes less than 48 hours after the House Ethics Committee recommended Edwards be censored following to an investigation by the committee into Edwards for sexual harrassment and maintaining a hostile workplace. The committee said it had substantial reason to believe that he violated house rules.

Edwards has always denied these allegations.

On Monday, Aug. 11, the executive committee of the NCGOP’s 11th Congressional District will choose who will replace Edwards in the general election on Nov. 3. The appointee will face off against Democrat Jamie Ager, who has turned a red district into a purple one. Many now consider that district up for grabs.

Edwards will finish out his second term in office.

Rep. Edwards Ends Reelection Campaign was originally published on wbt.com