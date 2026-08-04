Marvin Sapp's Roc Nation Deal Has Gospel Fans Gossiping

Paras Griffin

Even with three amazing decades of music under his belt, it may come as a surprise that gospel icon Marvin Sapp is just getting started on the next chapter of his musical journey.

The GRAMMY-nominated, two-time BET Award-winning artist is now partnering up with Jay-Z and Roc Nation for a distribution deal that will begin with his upcoming 17th gospel album, Restoration.

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The partnership is being spearheaded by ROC Nation Distribution under the helm of noted gospel producer Stanley Brown of Timeless Music Group and TITLE 9. Sapp released a statement to express his excitement in working with longtime friend Brown, quoted as saying, “Stanley wrote and produced on my 1999 album ‘Nothing Else Matters’ and, while we’ve stayed connected, this is a full circle moment that I’m proud to be a part of. I look forward to releasing this new music; I believe it will be a blessing to all who hear it.” Brown echoed his sentiments by adding in the same statement, “Our vision is to establish Roc Nation’s presence in the gospel/Inspirational space with the highest level of credibility, excellence, and cultural impact. Together, TMG, TITLE 9, and Roc Nation are building what we believe is the future of the genre and we are honored to have Marvin Sapp on this journey with us.”

Brown saw a warm welcome with his own introduction to Roc Nation back in 2023 on the single “God Is Good” with Hezekiah Walker, Karen Clark Sheard and Kierra Sheard. Produced by Brown himself alongside Rodney Jerkins and J. Drew Sheard, the catchy tune is led by a sample that recalls Mary J. Blige’s 1994 R&B banger, “Mary Jane (All Night Long).”

For some, it’s the thin line between R&B and gospel that has some fans in fear that Bishop Marvin Sapp is moving in a musical direction that may prove to be too secular. Although a handful of Sapp’s classic hits over the years have at times rode the wave of contemporary R&B, Restoration could potentially be a step into hip-hop collaborations in the vain of Kirk Franklin and GRAMMY-winning Christian rapper Lecrae.

Overall, we think it’s worth waiting to see what he delivers on Restoration when it arrives in fall 2026 before passing any judgement. Even if he does surprise us with a heavenly Hov sample or two, shouldn’t the bishop be able to get gully with his gospel, too?

Keep an eye out for Bishop Marvin Sapp to release his upcoming album Restoration this fall, and take a look below to see what some are saying about Roc Nation doing the distribution:

1. & he’s been making music for a decade it’s Marvin Sapp I’m sure he could’ve signed that with ANY Gospel Label but he didn’t he picked the one where most of the artist push lust , seduction , fornication, murder and adultery

via @D0ubleRR