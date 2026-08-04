Bajan Bawwddyyy: Rihanna RIHturns To Barbados To Close Out Crop Over With A Bang In Barely-There Bedazzled Outfit

Rihanna stuns in elaborate carnival costume for Barbados' Crop Over festival

Crop Over is a centuries-old celebration marking the end of the sugar cane harvest

Rihanna's Crop Over appearances have become a highly anticipated annual tradition

Grand Kadooment queen Rihanna is proving once again that nobody does Crop Over quite like her.

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

The Fenty founder returned to her native Barbados for the island’s annual Crop Over Festival, closing out the celebration during the Grand Kadooment Day Parade on Monday, Aug. 3.

The singer, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, hit the streets in a jaw-dropping carnival costume dripping in crystals, jewel tones, and vibrant peacock-colored feathers as she danced and greeted fans with kisses and waves.

Designed by Barbadian designer Lauren Astin, per Vogue, Rihanna’s elaborate look featured crystal embellishments, dramatic feather details, and a towering carnival queen-worthy headpiece. The barely-there ensemble strategically covered the singer with sparkling jewels and bold cutouts, while hot pink booties added a playful finishing touch to the eye-catching outfit.

After making her way through the parade, Rihanna swapped her oversized headpiece for a smaller version before climbing aboard a float, where she continued celebrating and waving to fans as the festivities rolled on.

Crop Over, Barbados’ biggest cultural celebration, traces its roots back to the 1700s as a festival marking the end of the island’s sugar cane harvest. Today, the weeks-long event features concerts, parties and cultural showcases before culminating with Grand Kadooment Day, when thousands of revelers fill the streets in dazzling costumes for the country’s signature carnival parade.

While Rihanna has become one of the biggest stars in the world, returning home for Crop Over has remained one of her favorite traditions.

The Grammy winner has attended the festival for years, with throwback photos showing she participated even before her rise to fame. Since then, she’s consistently made headlines with unforgettable carnival looks, from all-white ensembles to towering pink feathers and colorful wigs.

Her Barbados trip wasn’t just about Carnival. The singer also celebrated son Riot Rose Mayers’ third birthday on Aug. 1 with a Spider-Man-themed party. Rihanna shares Riot, son RZA Athelston Mayers, 4, and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, 11 months, with partner A$AP Rocky.

The celebration comes during an eventful summer for Rihanna. Although fans are still eagerly awaiting her long-delayed ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s ANTI, she recently made her first public performance in three years when she surprised fans during Jay-Z’s Extra Innings Concert at New York’s Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 12.

During the appearance, Rihanna performed “Run This Town” and “B***h Better Have My Money,” giving fans another reminder that while it may seem impossible, new music is still in the cards.

Bajan Bawwddyyy: Rihanna RIHturns To Barbados To Close Out Crop Over With A Bang In Barely-There Bedazzled Outfit was originally published on bossip.com