The Founders Behind The She Did That. Brilliance in Motion Live Conversation Are Ready To Get Real

Entrepreneurship involves pivots, pressure, and lessons learned beyond the social media highlight reel.

Successful founders balance heritage, design, and modern business to create standout brands with global impact.

Entrepreneurial brilliance comes from the courage to stay in motion, not just reaching the end goal.

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Social media has made entrepreneurship look effortless. A funding announcement. A sold-out launch. A celebrity endorsement. Another milestone worthy of a celebratory post.

What we don’t always see are the pivots. The pressure. The lessons learned after the cameras are gone. Or the resilience it takes to keep building when the path forward isn’t always clear.

That’s the conversation at the heart of Brilliance in Motion, the live conversation taking place during the She Did That x Shopify Black Business Month Experience on August 4 in New York City.

Moderated by Renae Bluitt, founder of She Did That, Brilliance in Motion brings together three founders who have built standout brands across fashion, lifestyle, and accessories. Their businesses may look different, but they’ve each navigated the realities of entrepreneurship with vision, persistence, and a willingness to evolve.

Wilglory Tanjong, founder of Anima Iris, launched her luxury handbag brand with a mission to honor African craftsmanship while creating timeless pieces for a global audience. Since then, Anima Iris has become a luxury brand with global celebrity clients like Beyonce, proving that heritage, intentional design, and modern business can thrive together.

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Ashlee Muhammad, founder of BeEyeConic, has cultivated a fashion brand that celebrates individuality and self-expression. Through her work as an entrepreneur, she’s built a community that extends well beyond fashion, reminding women that confidence and self-love are just as important as the look itself.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Brandon Blackwood has built Brandon Blackwood NYC into one of fashion’s most recognizable independent luxury brands. From the now-iconic “End Systemic Racism” tote to handbags carried by celebrities around the world, Blackwood has shown what it looks like to grow a business while staying true to your values, your creativity, and your point of view.

Together, these founders will pull back the curtain on what entrepreneurship really looks like in 2026. The conversation will go beyond the highlight reel to explore the moments that rarely make it to social media: navigating uncertainty, making difficult decisions, embracing reinvention, and finding the resilience to keep moving forward.

Guests won’t simply watch the conversation unfold. They’ll have the opportunity to ask questions, share their own experiences, and engage directly with founders who understand that success isn’t defined by a single moment, but by the decision to keep building through every season.

Brilliance isn’t just about where you end up. It’s about having the courage to stay in motion.

Join She Did That. and Shopify for Brilliance in Motion in New York City on Tuesday, August 4th. Click here to secure your complimentary ticket!

The Founders Behind The She Did That. Brilliance in Motion Live Conversation Are Ready To Get Real was originally published on hellobeautiful.com