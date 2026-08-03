Coco Jones And Donovan Mitchell Are Officially Married! Inside The Fairytale Wedding That Had Ciara, Russell Wilson & NBA Stars In The Building

Source: John Nacion / Getty Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell just gave fans the wedding they’ve been anticipating since last summer’s engagement announcement! The Grammy-winning R&B singer and Cleveland Cavaliers superstar tied the knot Saturday surrounded by family, friends, and a guest list packed with familiar faces from both the music and sports worlds. Jones stunned in a reception gown paired with a flowing veil, while Mitchell matched her energy in a cream-colored tux for what was an unforgettable celebration. Photos and videos from the night show the newlyweds all smiles, dancing and soaking in their first hours as a married couple. RELATED CONTENT: Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones & The Cast Of ‘Strung’ Spill On Peacock’s Wildest Thriller Yet And The Ending You Won’t See Coming [Exclusive Video]

According to TMZ, the wedding pulled in serious star power. NBA names like Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, and Bam Adebayo showed up to celebrate Mitchell, while Ciara and Russell Wilson rounded out the power-couple presence on the guest list. It’s the kind of turnout that fits the moment. Mitchell and Jones have spent much of their relationship keeping things private, so seeing their circle come together publicly felt like a rare glimpse into the couple’s relationship. Clips from the reception have already made their way across social media, with the couple’s first dance to Musiq Soulchild’s “Love” pulling in plenty of praise online. R&B fans in particular seemed to appreciate the couple skipping the more predictable wedding song choices in favor of something with real sentimental weight.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell’s Wedding Goes Viral There’s a bit of irony in just how far that footage has traveled, though. Jones has said before that she hoped for something more low-key. Speaking at this year’s Grammys, she expressed wanting her wedding to feel “really intimate, really special,” and said she wanted the day to belong to her rather than to public attention. Given how quickly the videos spread, it’s clear the couple’s combined reach made total privacy tough to pull off.

Jones and Mitchell’s love story reportedly started at a networking event for creatives where phones were banned, forcing the two to actually talk in person. Mitchell had apparently tried reaching out on Instagram years earlier following a Bel-Air brand collaboration with his shoe line, but that first attempt went unnoticed. Dating rumors picked up in 2024 before Jones confirmed things were official on Club Shay Shay, and Mitchell popped the question in July 2025, soundtracking the proposal clip with her own single “You.”