North Carolina Leaders Have Towing Reform to Protect Drivers

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers and business owners are calling for tougher regulations on the state’s towing industry, saying it’s time to put an end to what many have described as the “Wild West of towing.“

Supporters of the proposed reforms say too many drivers have faced unexpected towing fees, confusing policies, and little transparency when trying to retrieve their vehicles. The legislation aims to establish clearer statewide standards for towing practices, storage fees, and consumer protections to create a more consistent and fair process.

Business owners also say the current system has created frustration for customers and property managers alike. They believe stronger oversight would help eliminate bad actors while allowing reputable towing companies to continue serving communities responsibly.

For drivers across Charlotte and North Carolina, the proposed changes could mean greater accountability, clearer pricing, and fewer surprises after a vehicle is towed. Consumer advocates argue that stronger protections are especially important for working families already dealing with rising living expenses.

Here at 105.3 RNB, we’ll continue following this legislation as it moves through the General Assembly. If approved, the reforms could bring long-awaited changes to an industry that affects thousands of North Carolinians every year, making the towing process more transparent, consistent, and fair for everyone.