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Racehorse Owned By Lil Advances To The Breeders’ Cup

Racehorse Owned By Lil Wayne & Lil Yachty Punches Ticket To The Breeders’ Cup

A racehorse owned by Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty won the $400K Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California. 

Published on July 30, 2026
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Racehorse Owned By Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty Punches Ticket To The Breeders’ Cup
Source: WWE – Survivor Series / Republic Records / Getty

Very rarely will you hear about a connection between Hip-Hop and horse racing, but it’s not impossible. 

Last Saturday (July 25), a racehorse owned by rappers Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty won the $400K Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California. 

The 4-year-old horse, named Listenupshance, finished the race by holding off Maximum Bourban by a thin margin. The horse, ridden by Emisael Jaramillo and trained by Doug O’Neill, completed the race in 1.09 minutes in its first Grade 1 victory.

In addition to the cash prize, Listenupshance earned a slot in the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in October. 

Listenupshance is owned by Run Fast Racing, a celebrity-backed fractional horse ownership platform. In addition to Wayne and Yachty, other owners include Latin Grammy-winning singer Rauw Alejandro, entrepreneur Glenn Sorgenstein, and entertainment entrepreneur Adam Kluger.

The company offers the opportunity to participate for $100 a month.

This isn’t the only side hustle Yachty has been involved in. Recently, Lil Boat has been making waves on WWE’s Smackdown, appearing as a hype man for current United States Champion Trick Williams. 

Meanwhile, Weezy is currently on the road for his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour. Despite a couple of hiccups, he’s continuing to press on, with the tour scheduled to last through the end of October.

Racehorse Owned By Lil Wayne & Lil Yachty Punches Ticket To The Breeders’ Cup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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