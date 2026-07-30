'I'm Very Honest About Surgery' — Why Do We Assume Every Slimmer Celebrity Bought A New Body? Cardi B Has Questions

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Cardi B is always honest with her fans, so she’s especially upset to see surgery rumors circulating just because she slimmed down a little.

The “Please Me” rapper took to Instagram Live for an early morning chat with the BardiGang on Tuesday, July 28. While speaking to the camera, Cardi responded to rumors that she recently had surgery to achieve her slimmed-down figure, which fans noticed during a recent performance at New York City’s Pacha nightclub and a video accompanying her upcoming single.

“I’m also tired of you hating-ass b****es,” Cardi began near the 6:44 mark in the recording of her IG Live. “Why every single time that I look snatched up and I look f***ing good, y’all always want to be f***ing shady like, ‘Oh, she got another surgery’ … B****h, I post every week.”

She went on to explain that she wouldn’t have had any time to go under the knife since she regularly posts content to her social media accounts, including recent trips to Paris, London, and Venice.