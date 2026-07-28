Cardi B previews new song with provocative lyrics

Cardi clarifies she won't stay with a man who disrespects her, despite having a child

Cardi's past relationships and willingness to leave add context to her new song

Cardi B is giving fans a taste of what’s to come this summer with a song snippet that has everyone talking.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The Bronx rapper took to social media on Monday, July 28, to share a snippet of her upcoming single. In the clip, Cardi raps along to the new song while dancing on the beach, wearing nothing but a barely-there Dominican Republic-themed bikini.

While her moves are sultry and provocative, the lyrics are a lot more harsh, delivering exactly the kind of bars fans have come to expect from Cardi.

“It goes 3, 2 to the 1 in this b***h/I’ll give a hoe exactly what she want in this b***h,” she raps. “Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b***h (F**k him)/A hoe never played with me once in this b***h!”

Soon after dropping the short video previewing the track, Bardi hopped on Instagram Live to get her fans’ reactions while also providing a little insight on some specifics. The former Love & Hip Hop star said she and her label were debating whether or not she should release the song, but based on all of the hype the clip generated, Bardi said she may have hopped on a plane to shoot a music video for it this weekend.

Along with the hype, however, also came some pushback. The rapper went on to explain one line from the song that’s garnered a lot of attention, with some folks insisting she couldn’t have been the one to write it.

At the beginning of her verse, Cardi raps, “a n**** can’t trap me, I won’t keep him.”

This got a lot of attention because of the star’s history, staying married to her ex, Offset, for nearly seven years despite so much infidelity. After having three kids with the Migos rapper, she went on to date NFL star Stefon Diggs, having a child with him.

“I know exactly what the f**k I said,” she explained while responding to backlash. “B***h you think having a baby gonna trap me? I know exactly what I meant. A baby won’t trap me. I’ll leave.”

Cardi did end her relationship with Diggs shortly after welcoming their first child together. So, while many interpreted the bar to mean that she wouldn’t keep a baby, what Cardi really meant is that she’ll have a baby with a man and still leave if disrespected.

Bikini Baaaawdyed Bardi Teases New Song With Steamy Seaside Snippet, Explains The One Line That Has EVERYONE Talking was originally published on bossip.com