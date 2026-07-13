D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Are You Tired Yet? American Politics and Broken Promises

Hughley sees a pattern of leaders taking credit for successes while blaming others for failures.

Civic apathy is a major concern, as people focus more on entertainment than on shaping their lives.

America has seen a steady erosion of standards, and Hughley believes it's time to honestly confront this 'tired' reality.





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D.L. Hughley’s Notes from the GED Section, is a story pulled straight from his upcoming memoir, Charlie’s Boy, releasing October 6 and available now on Amazon. He described his teenage years as a stretch of constant trouble. Kicked out of schools, chased down streets, and always ready with an excuse. Nothing was ever his fault. It was the neighbors, the teachers, his siblings. Everybody but him.

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The “Aren’t You Tired?” Moment

The turning point came in his father’s car. After Charlie found young D.L. hiding in a liquor store from a group chasing him, he drove in silence. Then he asked one simple question: “Aren’t you tired?” Hughley admitted he was exhausted from all the lying, running, and hiding. That memory became his lens for looking at America right now. The same question, he says, applies to a nation worn down by chaos and constant excuses.

Broken Promises

Hughley pointed to the gap between what voters were promised and what they actually got. Grocery prices remain high. The border still isn’t secure. New wars that were supposed to be avoided have started anyway. And instead of stability, he argued, the country sits on the edge of financial ruin. “Nothing that you voted for is happening,” he said. “Not one thing.”

D.L. called out a pattern of taking credit for successes while pointing fingers at everyone else for failures. Every day, he noted, brings a new statement or action that puts people on edge. The result is a climate of division and constant anxiety, where the country feels stripped for parts rather than built up.

Civic Apathy vs. Engagement

Hughley challenged listeners on where their attention really goes. Too many people, he suggested, get more heated over a soccer match than over an actual war or a threatened election. That imbalance troubles him. When folks stay glued to the game but tune out the decisions shaping their lives, the damage keeps rolling on unchecked.

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He closed by naming things that once felt unthinkable and now feel routine. Rigged elections. Algae in pools. A steady erosion of the standards that used to define the country. “We didn’t used to have it,” he said. “And now we do.”

Then came the question one more time, aimed straight at every listener: “Aren’t you tired?” It’s the kind of gut check his father gave him, and Hughley believes America needs to answer it honestly.



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D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Are You Tired Yet? American Politics and Broken Promises was originally published on blackamericaweb.com