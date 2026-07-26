Gas prices continue to climb as the war with Iran escalates. The national average for unleaded regular is $4.11 a gallon, that’s an increase of 12-cents a gallon in the past week. And they’re at least 86-cents a gallon higher than this time last year.



Patrick DeHaan, a gas industry expert with GasBuddy.com is predicting that we could see prices in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 a gallon sometime soon,

As for North Carolina, the statewide average is just over $3.80 a gallon.

But around Charlotte, prices are higher than much of the state. AAA says the average is $3.89 per gallon. But WBT found plenty of convenience stores at $3.99 a gallon. And diesel was running at least $5.29 per gallon.

So, there are some major differences between some stations, which means it pays to shop around for a fill-up.

Cost Of Fill-Up Is Surging

$3.99 a gallon for unleaded regular at a QT in Harrisburg. Source: Mark Garrison / WBT Radio

For the average size SUV, a fill-up at $4 a gallon will cost about $74. That’s quite a jump from last July, when filling-up that same SUV cost about $58. The higher cost is taking a bite out of family budgets. Studies say the average SUV owner may fill their tank up to five times a month, so that means spending another $80 in gas each month.

Or another $960 a year.

In South Carolina, prices are a bit cheaper. AAA says the average price in Rock Hill is $3.78 a gallon. That’s 21-cents cheaper than the highest price in Charlotte.

The statewide average in South Carolina is running at $3.77 a gallon. That’s a jump of 11-cents a gallon in the past week.

While those are a lot of numbers to digest, the bottom line analysts say, is that you can expect prices to keep climbing as long as the war is unresolved. President Trump has said repeatedly that when the war ends, prices will drop quickly.

Local Gas Prices Near $4 A Gallon was originally published on wbt.com