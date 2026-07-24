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South Carolina Lands In Presidential Spotlight

The Palmetto State Will Likely Have The First Primary in 2028

Published on July 24, 2026
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Macro shot of a green push pin on a paper map marking South Carolina. Neighboring state borders and a blurry red pin in the background symbolize East Coast travel planning and regional logistics.
Source: RODWORKS / Getty

Democrats have tentatively decided that South Carolina will get the first presidential primary in 2028. The decision, by the Rules Committee, still needs final approval at a meeting next month.

Looking ahead to 2028, it seems likely that a large field of Democrats will run for President. With South Carolina serving as the first primary battleground, it means the Palmetto state will be the launching pad to give the winning candidate some momentum.

“When South Carolina goes first…the Deep South goes first, Black voters go first,” South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain said during an interview. He told NBC that “Black voters are the backbone of this party, and so we should continue to elevate Black voters’ role in the process, not push it further back.”

Nevada also pushed to have the first primary. The pushed the state’s strong connection to organized labor and the Latino community.

Republicans still need to do their calendar. They’re expected to stick with their traditional plan with the Iowa and New Hampshire first in line.

South Carolina Lands In Presidential Spotlight was originally published on wbt.com

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