Fashionably Funny: ‘The Black Watch’ Salutes ‘Survival Of The Thickest’s’ Third & Final Curtain Call

The show's portrayal of platonic friendship and male vulnerability resonates with viewers.

Survival Of The Thickest embraces inclusivity, with diverse representation both on and off-screen.

Panelists call for more Black-led comedies set outside of New York, highlighting the talent of creator Michelle Buteau.

Source: Survival Of The Thickest / Netflix

Now that Netflix is closing the chapter on Michelle Buteau’s Survival Of The Thickest, BOSSIP and Cassius are wondering how we’ll survive without it on this latest episode of The Black Watch.

Today, the brands released a new installment of their editorial-led series examining notable films and television projects through thoughtful discussion and cultural commentary.

The latest episode brings together BOSSIP Managing Editor Dani Canada, ONE Digital Director of Content for the Men’s Division Alvin Blanco, executive producer Serita Wesley, and comedian-writer Richard Jones for a conversation applauding Michelle Buteau’s acclaimed comedy for delivering authentic representation, meaningful relationships, and laugh-out-loud moments throughout its third and final season.

Source: Survival Of The Thickest / Netflix

Inspired by Buteau’s bestselling essay collection, Survival Of The Thickest follows fashion stylist Mavis Beaumont as she rebuilds her life, career, and confidence after heartbreak. Over three seasons, the comedy has carved out a lane of its own by incorporating comedy with honest conversations about dating, friendship, and finding joy on your own terms, all while surviving adulthood and being terrifically turgid.

According to Richard, he initially assumed he wasn’t the show’s intended audience, but he got so mesmerized by Michelle Buteau’s humanization of the main character.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

“I had not watched this show before because I did not think I was the show’s target demo,” he said before adding that he binged all three seasons in just a few days.

As for Serita, she’s been a longtime fan of the show.

“I’ve been watching it since season one,” Serita says. “It just keeps getting better and better.”

One of the panel’s biggest takeaways is the show’s refreshing portrayal of platonic friendship between Mavis and Khalil (Tone Bell), a relationship that resists the all-too-common urge to become romantic.

Source: Survival Of The Thickest / Netflix

“As somebody who has a bunch of female friends that I truly appreciate as sisters, I love seeing that,” Richard says. “Yes, it is possible to just be friends.”

The panel also applauds the series for giving its male characters room to be emotionally vulnerable.

Richard points to Khalil’s commitment to therapy and Luca’s heartbreaking response following a miscarriage storyline as examples of nuanced storytelling that Black men rarely get to see reflected on screen.

“Specifically as a Black man, you don’t really get those moments of vulnerability on camera,” he says.

Season three’s premiere also sparked a candid conversation about fertility, IVF, and the pressure many women face surrounding motherhood.

“It was triggering for me,” said Dani about the opening scene of season three that featured Mavis’ doctor’s appointment with Dr. Wanda Sykes. “You could skin your knee and they’re like, ‘That’s nice. When are you getting these eggs out?'” Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

Beyond its heartfelt storytelling, the panel praises Survival Of The Thickest for embracing inclusivity in front of and behind the camera.

From LGBTQ+ representation and body diversity to Black-owned fashion brands like Telfar, the series reflects the communities it celebrates. Dani also points out that four of the show’s five executive producers are women of color—a rarity in television.

Source: The Black Watch / iOne Digital

The conversation eventually shifts to the future of Black ensemble comedies, with the panel lamenting the departures of series like Harlem and Run the World while calling for stories set outside New York City.

“I feel like Atlanta, we could do more than have reality TV here,” Dani says. “Can we get some shows set in Atlanta where it’s just about people having friendships in the city?”

The group also gives Buteau her flowers, praising her evolution from news footage editor to stand-up comedian, actress, author, and television creator.

“If I see her name on the credits, I’m checking it out,” Richard says. “She’s that talented.”

Although Netflix is saying goodbye after three seasons, the panel agrees Survival Of The Thickest sticks the (terrfically turgid) landing.

Watch The Black Watch below!

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Fashionably Funny: ‘The Black Watch’ Salutes ‘Survival Of The Thickest’s’ Third & Final Curtain Call was originally published on bossip.com