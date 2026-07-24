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Two 17 year olds have been charged with killing a young girl earlier this month.

It happened during a gunfight between people in two cars on East Independence Blvd. Court documents say that teens in multiple cars were arguing about something — bickering over FaceTime on their cell phones. At some point, they started shooting at each other.

15 year old Ya-Monnie Houston died after she was shot in the head. Another teen was badly wounded and is still hospitalized.

The two 17 years old charged with murder are identified as Jakiya Ratliff and Vincent Henry. A third person is also charged.

It is the second time this week that teens have been charged with murder in Charlotte.

In the other case, a couple of 17 year olds were locked-up for killing a 14 year old boy. Police say in that case, the victim was actually with the shooters as they drove to fire shots at a house from a stolen car.

But somehow one of their bullets hit the boy — killing him.

The two 17 year olds charged in the crime are Tabius Joseph and Juandriqus Dempsey.

More Kids Accused Of Committing Murder In Charlotte was originally published on wbt.com