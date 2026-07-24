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The man who runs the NFL was in Charlotte Thursday night Commissioner Roger Goodell.

He told a crowd at the stadium “As far as the Super Bowl is concerned, there is no question that if the city keeps growing…the stadium and facility here is wonderful and it’s certainly Super Bowl quality. And I think that’s somewhere down the line in the future.”

Goodell didn’t say it would happen anytime soon — but he was clear that someday Charlotte could host the big game

But perhaps even sooner….he indicated that Charlotte could host the NFL Draft.

Especially with upgrades planned for the stadium

“The draft now close to a million people attend…it’s a global event that I think would be a terrific thing here in this town.”



Goodell was in Charlotte as the Panthers showed off remodeling plans for the stadium…a total of 1.3 BILLION dollars worth of improvements.

The Panthers and Tepper sports will pay 650 million of the cost with the city of Charlotte putting up the other 650 million. The city’s share will come from the hotel-motel tax.

The work at the stadium to be finished by 2030.

Charlotte Could Host A Super Bowl….Someday was originally published on wbt.com