Megan Thee Stallion States Her Case For A Permanent Position On 'Love Island USA': 'I'd Be Tapped In'

Megan has made memorable appearances on Love Island USA, hosting challenges and offering commentary.

She believes her experience as a superfan would make her a great host or analyst for the show.

Megan is advocating for a role on the companion series Love Island: Aftersun.

Megan Thee Stallion is ready to clock in, submitting her resume for an official position on Love Island USA.

The Grammy-winning rapper has become one of the reality dating show’s biggest celebrity fans, and that enthusiasm landed her a couple of memorable appearances in the villa.

Megan first surprised contestants during season 7 when she hosted the “Build-a-Bombshell” challenge. She later made another appearance in season 8 as the judge for the “Hot Girl Bakery” challenge, which concluded with the dramatic return of two Casa Amor bombshells. And if it were up to her, she’d gladly head back to Fiji.

After spending time on the island this summer, Megan revealed during an interview with People that she would be interested in joining Love Island: Aftersun in the future. The companion series was previously fronted by Maura Higgins before Summer House’s Ciara Miller and content creator Tefi Pessoa stepped in for season 8.

“I feel like I’d be tapped in and have an understanding of what’s happening,” says Megan. She also shared that she’d love to sit down with Ariana Maddix, who has hosted Love Island USA since 2024, for some post-show analysis. Thee Houston Hottie believes she’d bring plenty to the table as a commentator as well.

“I feel like I will have good insight. I would have good questions, like, ‘Tell me what was really said that we didn’t see.’”

Her appearances on the series have earned praise from viewers, especially during season 8’s cake-throwing challenge, where fans applauded her candid reactions as tensions flared between the male and female Islanders.

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“There were some things going on that wasn’t to my liking, but I feel like everything happened how it was supposed to,” she says.

She was referring to eventual winners Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum, whom she affectionately describes as her “clients.”

“I feel like we all pretty much knew that Bryce and Trinity were going to win,” she says. “They’re who I wanted to win from the beginning. I feel like America voted really well and got our people to the top spot.”

Season 8’s runners-up included Carl Schmidt and Aniya Harvey, Sincere Rhea and Melanie Moreno, and Zach Georgiou and Kayda Bosse. While Megan was happy to see Bryce and Trinity walk away with the $100,000 grand prize, she admitted she would have supported a different kind of ending, too.

“If all the girls could have left together, I would’ve been happy about that too,” she says, referring to fellow Islanders Kenzie Annis, Tierra “Titi” Davis, Jennifer Terry, Amora Robinson, Jaiden Bacciocco and Parmida Keshani.

Come on, Love Island USA! Hire our girl!

Megan Thee Stallion States Her Case For A Permanent Position On 'Love Island USA': 'I'd Be Tapped In' was originally published on bossip.com