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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board had a virtual meeting yesterday, to discuss the Hill investigation, though it was private, the public was not allowed to watch.

Afterward, board chair Stephanie Sneed had no news. She issued a statement that said the probe continues and they hope to wrap it up before school starts.

A month ago, Sneed spoke briefly about Hill’s suspension.

She said, “The board became aware of allegations that were concerning to us that related to administrative nd operational oversight.”

Sources say the board is looking at several issues, including big consulting contracts that Hill gave to friends. One contract for a half-million dollars went to Christopher Lowder. He got the money supposedly to coach principals.

Turns out, Hill used to work for Lowder and one former school board member said that coaching principals is something the superintendant and others on the executive staff are supposed to be doing, rather than hiring it out.

Hill has said in a statement that she did nothing wrong.



But insiders tell us, it will be hard for the board to re-instate her after her reputation has been under a cloud.

But firing Hill could bring a lawsuit.

The Crystal Hill Mystery Continues was originally published on wbt.com