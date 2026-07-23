Baddie Behavior! Latto And Doja Cat Shake Up The Internet With Steamy ‘Okayyy’ Video

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

Latto and Doja Cat are one of rap’s most exciting pairings. They showed fans why in the viral “Okayyy” video that debuted yesterday (July 21). Watch the video and see what fans had to say inside.

On Tuesday, the duo finally dropped the official visual for “Okayyy,” one of the standout collaborations from Latto’s Big Mama album. Social media wasted absolutely no time crowning it a certified hit. The nearly four-minute video leans into Y2K beauty, fashion, and pure star energy rather than a traditional storyline. Latto and Doja look outstanding while serving look after look.

According to REVOLT, the visual features multiple wardrobe changes and performance-driven scenes that spotlight the chemistry between the two rappers. Latto is seen filming herself throughout a luxurious home while Doja joins her in scenes that include a crew of men washing luxury vehicles in the background, a moment some fans viewed as a playful callback to Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea era.

Meanwhile, Billboard noted the video’s unmistakable early 2000s aesthetic. The clip opens with Latto posing in lingerie before snapping photos with a vintage digital camera reminiscent of the MySpace era. Later, Doja Cat appears in pink lingerie during a prison visitation scene where she performs a flirtatious chair dance before the pair reunite against colorful backdrops and inside the mansion.

Naturally, fans flooded social media with praise.

“YOU DID YOUR BIG ONE LATTO” one fan wrote on X.

Another joked, “Latto really brought Doja to the hood for this one.”

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Others were captivated by the duo’s undeniable chemistry, with one viewer writing, “Doja and Latto look so good in the ‘Okayyy’ video I’m gaggingggg.” Another fan wrote, “b*tch the Latto and Doja x OKAYYY video is sooooo f*cking hot.”

The excitement continued in the YouTube comment section, where one fan declared, “WHOEVER PUT THEM TOGETHER DESERVES A RAISE.”

The release gives fresh momentum to Latto’s Big Mama, which debuted earlier this year and features appearances from GloRilla, 21 Savage, Sexyy Red, Mariah the Scientist, Wizkid, Teyana Taylor, Jelly Roll, Odeal, and more.

As if the video was not enough, fans also got another surprise. Billboard reports that Doja Cat confirmed Latto will join her on the North American leg of the Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which begins Oct. 1 in Detroit. The arena run marks Latto’s first since welcoming her daughter earlier this year.

Between the viral visuals, nostalgic styling, and tour announcement, Latto and Doja Cat have officially turned “Okayyy” into one of the biggest rap moments of the summer. If the internet’s reaction is any indication, fans are more than ready to see these two take over the stage together.

Check out the video below:

RELATED: Back Off Of Big Mama! Latto Claps Back At Critics About Her Parenting After Viral PJ Getaway With Her Baby Girl

Baddie Behavior! Latto And Doja Cat Shake Up The Internet With Steamy ‘Okayyy’ Video was originally published on bossip.com