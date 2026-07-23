Singer Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis: ‘I’m So Grateful To God’

Nivea was diagnosed with leukemia in early 2026 and is undergoing treatment.

Her diagnosis has given her a new perspective, leading her to prioritize her music, education, and family.

Nivea's powerful vocals remain intact, as fans celebrate her resilience and talent.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nivea is facing one of the biggest battles of her life with faith, gratitude and that same unmistakable voice fans have loved for years.

The R&B singer revealed that she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year during a car-ride interview with Cadillac Chronicles. While speaking openly about her treatment, family and return to music, Nivea also took the mic and reminded everyone that her vocals remain as smooth and powerful as ever.

“I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I’m so grateful to God,” she said. “I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. I expect it to continue.”

Leukemia is a blood cancer that begins in the body’s blood-forming tissues and includes acute and chronic forms. According to the National Cancer Institute, non-Hispanic Black women are diagnosed with leukemia at a rate of 9.7 cases per 100,000 women annually.

Nivea shared her diagnosis while answering a question about what she is most thankful for right now. Her answer quickly turned into a candid conversation about life, the time we have and the lessons she is carrying with her.

“I’m very grateful for life,” Nivea said. “It’s so cliché to say you don’t know the time nor the hour, but it’s true.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Nivea Opens Up At Her Recent Leukemia Diagnosis, Says Her Perspective Has Changed

The singer said her diagnosis has helped put several things into perspective. She is now pouring more of her time into her children, her music and goals she has wanted to pursue for years.

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“I’m definitely back into my music, and I’m going to school for audio engineering,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to learn how to engineer and mixing engineering in particular. I’m just doing all the things, honey.”

That includes loving on her children (she’s a mother of four), embracing new opportunities and remaining grateful through every part of her treatment.

Nivea also spoke about learning to be more present after spending much of her younger life watching the days fly by.

“You don’t recognize the short time we do have here,” she said. “To be more present in the moment is definitely something I’ve learned. This time will never occur again.”

Nivea Sings The Songs Of Our Childhood, Hitting Every Note

Fans jumped into the Cadillac Chronicles’ comments to hype up Nivea’s crisp vocals while covering her in prayers and love. “That voice is as clear, crisp, and CLEAN as the Board of Health!” one fan wrote. “Voice still eats! ‘Complicated’ is one of my favorite songs,” another added. “Nivea, you sound amazing! Also sending you continual prayers for healing,” a third fan shared.

The early 2000s R&B favorite sang “Complicated” during the interview, giving us a little piece of the voice behind some of the songs that helped define an era. Her catalog also includes “Laundromat,” “Okay” and, of course, “Don’t Mess With My Man.”

For the ’80s babies, Nivea’s music is part of our soundtrack. Her records gave us catchy hooks and enough relationship drama to sing along before some of us fully understood what she was talking about.

Her style was just as memorable. Nivea slayed in mini skirts, high socks, low-rise pants and big gold jewelry. She was never afraid of a bright color, a bold accessory or a hairstyle that made us look twice.

And we love that her style came through during her July 2026 Cadillac Chronicles appearance. Nivea wore a half-up, half-down ponytail with a chunky color-blocked bang that framed her face.

Through it all, the singer is choosing faith, family and the music she loves. And when she opened her mouth to sing – in a car – just know the mic was on.

Nivea reminded everyone that cancer may be part of her current story, but it hasn’t silenced her voice.

Singer Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis: ‘I’m So Grateful To God’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com