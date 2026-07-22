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Inside The 2026 FIFA World Cup Finale With adidas [RECAP]

Spain and Argentina went for gold in the memorable 2026 World Cup finale, and we kicked it with adidas in Brooklyn to watch it all go down.

Published on July 22, 2026

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A collage of three images: a performer on stage, a crowd of people waving Spanish flags, and a large soccer ball-shaped structure.
Joey Francois / REACH Media

The games are done and the trophy has been won, yet memories will last forever from the month-long euphoria that took over soccer fans throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For those who couldn’t make it to stadiums located in the two host cities in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 across the USA, watch parties proved to be the go-to alternative. While there were plenty happening simultaneously across the globe, adidas made sure to be the hot spot destination given its pivotal role in providing the official Trionda match ball for the entire series.

For the epic Spain vs. Argentina World Cup finale this past Sunday (July 19), it was only right to kick it with The Three Stripes at its Home Of Soccer NYC hub right under the Brooklyn Bridge to watch it all come to a grand finish.

RELATED: adidas Home Of Soccer NYC: The Elite World Cup Hub [RECAP]

The current saga of rainstorms happening across the globe didn’t shy away from the East Coast in the least bit, actually forcing adidas to push their original plans for a finale from Saturday to Sunday. Still, fans from both sides of the field and even those representing other clubs came together in droves to see who in the end would be holding up the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy. Spain would prove to be the victor in a tense matchup that even went into overtime without a score from either side. That all changed when Ferran Torres made what many in the media are calling “the goal of his life.”

The star player himself worded it in Spanish like a true champ, opting to call it “the goal of an entire nation.”

As day turned into night, adidas didn’t let the festivities end without providing a few smash performances to close out the evening with. Following impressive sets throughout the day via a partnership with NYC’s popular Lot Radio Live, Seattle’s own DJ Basskids came through with a master mix of his own before Detroit emcee Veeze took the stage for an energetic performance. It all concluded with GRAMMY-winning rapper Baby Keem proving exactly why he’s been the one to watch for ever since his early days of going by Hykeem Carter. It was a night where he yet again made Kendrick Lamar a proud cousin and label mate.

We can’t wait to do it all again — well, in four years, that is! In the meantime, take a look below at how it all went down at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finale watch party and performance hosted by adidas in Brooklyn:

A large crowd of people watching an event, some wearing sports jerseys and holding a trophy.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Rows of red and blue soccer jerseys with the Spanish national team crest and Adidas logo displayed on a store rack.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Shelves displaying various red and yellow soccer jerseys, shorts, and caps with the Adidas logo.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Rows of white and blue soccer jerseys with Adidas, FIFA, and Argentina national team logos and player number 22.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Shelves displaying Argentina national team jerseys, hats, and other merchandise in a sports store.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A display of various sports jerseys and uniforms, including national team jerseys in red, white, and blue colors.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A display showcasing a FIFA World Cup 2022 match ball, surrounded by Adidas branding and imagery of soccer players.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowded outdoor gathering with people sitting on the ground and standing under string lights and umbrellas.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A crowd of people at an outdoor event, with a man wearing a blue and white hat and a red shirt standing in the foreground holding a mobile device.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Large outdoor screen showing a soccer match, with a crowd of fans wearing jerseys with the number 10 and the name "Messi" on the back.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A large crowd of people gathered at an outdoor event, many wearing red and blue sports jerseys, with a large Adidas banner visible in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Pile of colorful soccer balls with various team logos and designs.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A crowd of people cheering and raising their arms at an outdoor event, with yellow umbrellas and a large building in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A crowd of people cheering and raising their arms at an outdoor event, with orange umbrellas and trees in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people waiting in line at an event, with a "Free Austin" sign visible.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people at a sporting event, with a person in the foreground wearing a black jersey with the Adidas logo and "KING OF SOCCER" text.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people gathered at a sporting event, with an Adidas logo visible on the barrier in the foreground.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowded outdoor event with people holding signs and wearing colorful clothing. Adidas logo visible on some clothing.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A crowd of people at an outdoor event, with a person wearing a soccer jersey with the name "LAMINE YAMAR 19" on the back and a large soccer ball-shaped hat.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people in a park setting, with a person wearing a jersey with the name "Messi" and the number 10.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A person wearing a jersey with the number 10 and the Messi logo, standing in front of a "Do Not Climb" sign on a metal structure.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Two children playing outdoors in a colorful, graffiti-covered environment with a Barcelona FC jersey and a stool.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A large crowd of people waving flags and cheering, with smoke in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowded outdoor event with people wearing Argentina and USA soccer jerseys, surrounded by tents, string lights, and a tall camera tower.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A person in a green jersey drinking from a large cup while surrounded by a crowd at an outdoor event.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A group of people, including two young boys, posing for a photo at a crowded outdoor event. One boy is wearing a red soccer jersey with the "Emirates" logo, and the other is holding a large trophy.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowded outdoor event with people sitting at tables under umbrellas, surrounded by trees.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowded outdoor dining area with people wearing sports jerseys and casual clothing, umbrellas, and a stage or performance area visible in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowded outdoor event with people sitting on the ground under umbrellas, with a large bridge visible in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people holding up a large "Espana" flag at a sports event or celebration.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A soccer match taking place on a field with a large "ARGENTINA" banner and "FOX" branding visible.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Several people playing soccer on a field with a "Spain" and "Argentina" backdrop and FIFA FOX branding.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Large pink and black soccer cleat sculpture on a waterfront promenade with a cityscape in the background and people standing nearby.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A large inflatable soccer ball sculpture on a grassy field overlooking the East River and Manhattan skyline, with banners reading "Home of Soccer" displayed nearby.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A person riding a Seadoo jet ski on the water, waving a Spanish flag.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people in red shirts waving Spanish flags, cheering and celebrating at an outdoor event or rally.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of enthusiastic fans wearing Spain national team jerseys and waving flags, cheering and celebrating together.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A crowd of people celebrating, with a young boy holding a trophy and smiling in the foreground. The Manhattan Bridge can be seen in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people in sports jerseys and costumes celebrating at an outdoor event, with a smiling young person in the foreground.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Crowd of people celebrating at a sporting event, holding up a large red Coca-Cola banner that says "FINAL".
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A person wearing a white and blue soccer jersey with the number "10" and the name "Messi" on the back, standing in a crowd at an event with red and white banners in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Two people wearing Argentina soccer jerseys with the name "Messi" on the back, standing in front of a large stage or event venue.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Silhouetted figure in a red jacket and hat performing on a stage against a bright, blurred background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A DJ performing on stage in front of a large crowd, with a colorful, illuminated globe-like projection behind them.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A performer on stage in a red and blue outfit holding a microphone, with a large glowing planet-like sphere behind them and stars in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A person wearing a red shirt and a baseball cap is performing on stage, holding a microphone.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A performer wearing a red jersey with the word "Emirates" on it singing on stage against a backdrop of colorful fireworks.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A person wearing a red jersey and cap performing on stage in a dark, smoky environment with stars in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A person in a red shirt raising their arms on a stage with spotlights and stars in the background.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
A red jersey with the name "Booman 10" is displayed in a dimly lit setting, with a blurred object in the foreground.
Joey Francois / REACH Media
Nighttime concert scene with crowd holding up phones, performers on stage, and fireworks display in the sky.
Joey Francois / REACH Media

Inside The 2026 FIFA World Cup Finale With adidas [RECAP] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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