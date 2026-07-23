Source: Myers Park High School

Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

North Carolina’s public high schools keep growing, and the 2026 Niche data shows just how big some campuses have gotten. Leading the way is Charlotte’s Myers Park High School, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Wake County and Union County districts dominate this list top to bottom, reflecting the population booms happening in and around the Queen City and the Triangle.

These aren’t just crowded hallways, many of these schools pair size with strong academics, deep athletics programs and packed extracurricular offerings that come from having thousands of students under one roof.

Bigger often means more opportunities for kids to find their niche.

Here’s a look at the largest traditional public high schools in North Carolina for 2026, with student population and student-teacher ratio for each.

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1. Myers Park High School

Charlotte, NC | Students: 3,225 | Ratio: 21:1