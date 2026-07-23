Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026
- Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Wake, and Union counties dominate the list of largest NC high schools.
- Bigger schools provide more opportunities for students to find their interests and talents.
- Many large schools maintain strong academics, athletics, and extracurricular offerings despite their size.
Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026
North Carolina’s public high schools keep growing, and the 2026 Niche data shows just how big some campuses have gotten. Leading the way is Charlotte’s Myers Park High School, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Wake County and Union County districts dominate this list top to bottom, reflecting the population booms happening in and around the Queen City and the Triangle.
These aren’t just crowded hallways, many of these schools pair size with strong academics, deep athletics programs and packed extracurricular offerings that come from having thousands of students under one roof.
Bigger often means more opportunities for kids to find their niche.
Here’s a look at the largest traditional public high schools in North Carolina for 2026, with student population and student-teacher ratio for each.
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1. Myers Park High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 3,225 | Ratio: 21:1
2. Ardrey Kell High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 3,036 | Ratio: 21:1
3. Apex Friendship High School
Apex, NC | Students: 2,748 | Ratio: 21:1
4. Panther Creek High School
Cary, NC | Students: 2,609 | Ratio: 20:1
5. South Mecklenburg High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,534 | Ratio: 18:1
6. William Amos Hough High School
Cornelius, NC | Students: 2,518 | Ratio: 21:1
7. Green Hope High School
Cary, NC | Students: 2,495 | Ratio: 19:1
8. Apex High School
Apex, NC | Students: 2,449 | Ratio: 20:1
9. East Mecklenburg High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,422 | Ratio: 18:1
10. Leesville Road High School
Raleigh, NC | Students: 2,411 | Ratio: 20:1
11. Palisades High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,332 | Ratio: 21:1
12. Rolesville High School
Rolesville, NC | Students: 2,321 | Ratio: 18:1
13. Pinecrest High School
Southern Pines, NC | Students: 2,290 | Ratio: 28:1
14. Green Level High School
Cary, NC | Students: 2,283 | Ratio: 20:1
15. Emsley A. Laney High School
Wilmington, NC | Students: 2,243 | Ratio: 20:1
16. Julius L. Chambers High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,225 | Ratio: 19:1
17. Willow Spring High School
Fuquay-Varina, NC | Students: 2,223 | Ratio: 20:1
18. Jordan High School
Durham, NC | Students: 2,189 | Ratio: 21:1
19. Corinth Holders High School
Wendell, NC | Students: 2,187 | Ratio: 23:1
20. Providence High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,167 | Ratio: 21:1
21. West Forsyth High School
Clemmons, NC | Students: 2,145 | Ratio: 18:1
22. Ronald W. Reagan High School
Pfafftown, NC | Students: 2,122 | Ratio: 18:1
23. Hoke County High School
Raeford, NC | Students: 2,110 | Ratio: 19:1
24. John T. Hoggard High School
Wilmington, NC | Students: 2,082 | Ratio: 20:1
25. Mallard Creek High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,068 | Ratio: 19:1
26. Wakefield High School
Raleigh, NC | Students: 2,065 | Ratio: 19:1
27. Northwest Guilford High School
Greensboro, NC | Students: 2,055 | Ratio: 21:1
28. Cary High School
Cary, NC | Students: 2,044 | Ratio: 17:1
29. Wake Forest High School
Wake Forest, NC | Students: 2,043 | Ratio: 19:1
30. Independence High School
Charlotte, NC | Students: 2,024 | Ratio: 17:1
Largest High Schools in North Carolina for 2026 was originally published on wbt.com