Harrington plans to convene the city council and find solutions to pressing issues, like the I-77 toll lanes.

He wants to maintain Charlotte's business appeal and implement programs to help youth.

Harrington is open to future public involvement, but is focused on his current role as mayor.

Source: Brett Jensen / Staff Photo

Exclusive: 1-on-1 With Charlotte’s New Mayor, Rob Harrington

New Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington comes to office with a high acumen in how to garner accomplishments personally and professionally. But he’s never had to deal with the chaos known as the Charlotte City Council.

That is going to be one of the many challenges he’ll face as the mayor of the nation’s 14th largest city over the next 18 months. And rather than just be around to keep the seat warm until the next election in 2027, Harrington told WBT News in his most extensive and longest interview with local media that it’s in his DNA to be proactive.

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“I mean, I’m not a sort of go along and just sort of ride the wave person,” he said. “And so for me, we know there are issues coming down the pike and what can I bring to trying to convene and convene council and have structure and then get to good answers. There’s some things that will likely need to be done in the near future, and I want to be a part of that process.”

Harrington knows that the two most immediate and pressing issues are dealing with the I-77 toll lanes that has a small group of individuals living in 29 houses upset that they may have to move, as well as having to pay back the NCDOT tens of millions of dollars if the city opts not to expand the interstate.

His answer to each of those questions was noncommittal, but more of a wait and see how everything plays out over the next three months.

But that’s Harrington in a nutshell. He analyzes the situation, like he did as a very successful litigator, and then proceeds to the best possible outcome.

Harrington also wants to keep Charlotte thriving from a business standpoint, where companies from all over the world are interested in relocation their businesses to the Queen City. He would also like to see programs to help youth implemented.

But what happens if Harrington is extremely successful as mayor and his popularity grows? Would he entertain seeking an office higher in stature than mayor, say for instance Alma Adams’ congressional seat. Adams will be 82 when her next term comes to an end.

“I think, particularly I’ve been around politics, but I haven’t been in politics, it’s awfully early to say anything about sort of the future beyond this particular office and this timing in the city of Charlotte,” Harrington said. “The one thing that’s clear, and this is true for the rest of my career as a lawyer and good health allowing after that, for me and for my family, my wife Sharon and I have both been involved in a whole lot of things in this community. We’ve been very fortunate.

“I will always be looking for opportunities to contribute in this community and we’ll see what those opportunities are. But this community, like any community, needs folks to be involved, be engaged, and frankly be willing to step forward and do some of the jobs that are always the easy jobs to do, but that we’re better people for having tried. And the community is better when a lot of us step up and give it a shot.

“So, we’ll see what the future brings, but it’ll definitely involve some type of public involvement and engagement.”

Exclusive: 1-on-1 With Charlotte’s New Mayor, Rob Harrington was originally published on wbt.com