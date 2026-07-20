Still That Girl: Karyn White on Life, Love & the One Voyage Cruise

Karyn White, a legendary R&B singer, is joining the One Voyage 2026 cruise, bringing her signature warmth and fire.

After a hiatus, Karyn returned to the music industry, focusing on building her own brand and releasing new music.

Karyn's life outside of music includes gardening, caring for her Yorkie, and running the Karyn White Foundation.

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When Karyn White calls herself “still that girl,” she means it. The legendary R&B singer brought all her signature warmth and fire to a recent chat with Lovin’ R&B host KG Smooth, to talk about what she has been up to and her upcoming performance on the 2026 One Voyage 2026 cruise.

Setting Sail: Karyn White Takes on the One Voyage 2026 Cruise

Karyn is joining the One Voyage 2026 Cruise, setting sail from Miami October 26 through November 1, 2026. It’s her first time on the voyage, and she can hardly wait. “I’m excited to finally be on this lineup,” she told KG. Fans can book a cabin at 1voyagecruise.com or by calling 214-495-1963.



For Karyn, a cruise means dressing up, connecting with her people, and turning the boat out every single night. She’s already thinking about how to bring the show. Expect a set full of soul, packed with the spirit of the artists who shaped her. “I love Prince, I love James Brown, I love Diana Ross, I love Michael, Donna Summer,” she said. “It’s a fusion of all that.”



That famous energy surprises people, but it shouldn’t. “Y’all watched them videos back in the day,” she laughed. At 60, Karyn says she feels 30 in her spirit, and it shows.

18 Years Later: The Journey Away and the Return That Changed Everything

What many fans forget is that Karyn stepped away from the music business for 18 years. During that time she became a serious investor, flipping homes and building rental properties. She even ran a hip-hop label, which deepened her love for the culture. When she returned, the game had changed. “When I left, Warner Brothers was doing everything. When I came back, I realized I had to do it all,” she said. Building her own brand became the mission.

New music is on the way, too. Karyn revealed a fresh project built around a Dionne Warwick chorus, flipped with new melodies the way a rapper might sample a classic. “It’s that grown woman’s awesomeness,” she explained, describing the peace that comes when you’ve given your all and choose to walk away with your dignity intact.

Off stage, she keeps herself grounded through gardening and time with her Yorkie. A recent health scare reminded her to slow down and savor the little things. She’s also pouring energy into the Karyn White Foundation, focused on empowering women and giving back to youth.

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Before signing off, KG asked his signature question: What is love? Karyn didn’t hesitate. “Love is sacrifice,” she said. “If you don’t really want to sacrifice, you don’t love.”

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise, a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at OneVoyageCruise.com or call 214-495-1963

Still That Girl: Karyn White on Life, Love & the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com