Trump’s Primetime Election Address Debunked In Real Time 

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

On Thursday evening (July 16), President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address to the nation, focusing on a topic that he refuses to let go of – election interference and “vulnerabilities.”

In the 25-minute speech, he reiterated his previous false claims that the 2020 election (which he lost to former President Joe Biden) was “rigged,” and went on to claim that “Our elections were left vulnerable to being rigged and stolen, and the trust of the American people was lost. This cannot be allowed to continue.”

Trump stated that China was involved in stealing 220 million United States citizens’ voter files and that the intelligence proving that was covered up by insiders with the “deep state,” which extended to state voting rolls. He then announced a release of newly declassified documents by the CIA and other intelligence agencies to back up his claims. He would also attack mail-in voting, despite doing the same in March.



On social media, critics stepped in to disprove Trump’s claims. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky called Trump out in a post on X, formerly Twitter, stating that there was no cover-up of readily available voter information.