Tales Of The Cocktail 2026 Kicks Off Next Week In New Orleans

Tales of the Cocktail kicks off next week on July 19, and CASSIUS will be on hand for a bulk of the festivities. The sprawling Tales of the Cocktail event takes place in New Orleans, the birthplace of several cocktail classics.

This year’s Tales of the Cocktail will return to the Ritz-Carlton, with several breakout rooms hosting sessions from leading industry experts. Beyond the talks, patrons will be treated to a tremendous amount of activations, tastings, dinners, swag, and much more.

Now in its 24th year, Tales will run from July 19 through the 24, inviting industry figures from around the globe. As mentioned above, cocktails and imbibing are a large part of the conference and festival, but so is education, networking, interviews, and talks centered on various aspects of the hospitality and service industries.

The Tales theme for 2026 is Spark, which the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) frames as “a celebration of the moments, ideas, and connections that ignite progress across the global drinks industry.”

Tickets are still on sale now for daily and weekly passes. There are also discounts for bar professionals and cocktail tour tickets that will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. To visit any of the events at Tales, a Festival Entry Pass, which will be included in all ticket purchases or available on its own, will be required.

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“Each year, Tales of the Cocktail creates space for our global community to learn from one another, celebrate excellence, and shape what comes next,” said Charlotte Voisey, Executive Director of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. “Spark is about the energy that moves our industry forward, whether that comes from innovation, collaboration, mentorship, or bold new ideas. We are excited to welcome the world back to New Orleans for another unforgettable year.”

Along with all of the aforementioned happenings, the premier event of Tales is the Spirited Awards®, which recognizes industry professionals for their efforts, innovation, and creativity.

Also for the first time, Tales will be unveiling its new Tales Passport, which will bring guests behind the bar even further with specialized events and activations that we’ll list below.

Spirited Dining Reserve: A Seven Star Dining Experience

Wednesday, July 22, 2026



Seven MICHELIN stars combined for one night only, this dining experience features Chef E.J. Lagasse of Emeril’s, Chef Enrique Olvera of Pujol, Chef Val Cantu of Californios, and the acclaimed team behind Handshake Speakeasy.

Tales House: The Immersive Cocktail Journey presented by Explore Louisiana

Thursday, July 23–Saturday, July 25, 2026



A multi-sensory exploration of how flavor is experienced, combining immersive storytelling and world-class cocktail talent across a series of curated environments inspired by sound, scent, sight, touch, story, and community. Designed to reveal the hidden forces that shape taste, Tales House transforms the cocktail into a journey of discovery.

The Cocktail Studio Series

Friday, July 24 – Saturday, July 25, 2026



Two masterclasses led by industry experts – “New Orleans Classics” with Neal Bodenheimer and “Become a Spritzologist – the Art of the Italian Spritz” with Francesco Lafranconi.

The Hidden Omakase Experience

Friday, July 24 – Saturday, July 25, 2026

A highly limited dining and cocktail experience pairing an intimate omakase menu with cocktails from Spirited Awards-winning talent.

To learn how to join the festivities at Tales of the Cocktail and to purchase passes, click here.

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Photo: TOTCF

Tales Of The Cocktail 2026 Kicks Off Next Week In New Orleans was originally published on cassiuslife.com